PV Hardware to build solar tracker facility in Spain, bringing total annual capacity to 25GW

Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has planned to build a new solar tracker facility in an industrial park in Valencia, Spain.

With the expansion of its factory in Spain which will occupy 65,000m2, the Gransolar group subsidiary expects to increase its annual global manufacturing and supply capacity to 25GW.

The company has acquired six hectares of land in Valencia in order to build the new solar tracker factory and it aims to unify its activity in Spain which is currently divided into seven different locations.

Moreover, PVH will invest more than €20 million (US$21.4 million) to expand its activity in the coming months with the construction of a tube torque factory.

“By bringing all our activity together in the same logistics center, we will be able to increase our capacity and participate in more projects, as well as drive the development and improvement of our products, and at the same time offer better conditions and better service to our customers,” said Emilio García, COO of PVH.

Outside of Spain, the company has an operational facility in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 8GW that was opened in November 2022, and it is currently building one in the US, located in Texas and with an annual capacity of 6GW that is expected to be operational in June 2023.

PV Tech has contacted PVH regarding the annual capacity the solar tracker facility in Spain will have as the company dubbed it as the world’s largest solar tracker factory.

Since starting its activities in 2011, the company has supplied more than 25GW of solar trackers across 230 solar plants globally.