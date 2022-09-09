PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

A PV Hardware manufacturing site in Valencia, Spain: Image: PV Hardware.

Spain-based solar tracking solutions provider PV Hardware is planning to set up a 6GW tracker manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas.

Due to be operational by June 2023, the site will be the company’s third wholly owned factory, alongside one at its headquarters in Spain and another in Saudi Arabia.

PV Hardware has been operating in the US since 2011, supplying its products – including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems – to 36 PV projects across the country.

The company provided its single-axis trackers for Europe’s largest PV plant, the 590MW Francisco Pizarro project in Spain, which was completed last month.

The announcement comes after US tracker manufacturers Nextracker and Array Technologies revealed to PV Tech that they both have plans to scale up production in the country to take advantage of support included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

For US-based tracker manufacturers, the legislation provides a US$0.87/kg credit for the production of torque tubes and US$2.28/kg credit for structural fasteners.

Other PV manufacturers that have announced plans to scale up production in the US since the IRA was signed into law last month include module manufacturers First Solar, Meyer Burger and Heliene as well as project developer SPI Energy, which said it aims to start producing wafers in the country by 2023.