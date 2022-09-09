Subscribe
PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Americas

A PV Hardware manufacturing site in Valencia, Spain: Image: PV Hardware.

Spain-based solar tracking solutions provider PV Hardware is planning to set up a 6GW tracker manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas.

Due to be operational by June 2023, the site will be the company’s third wholly owned factory, alongside one at its headquarters in Spain and another in Saudi Arabia.

PV Hardware has been operating in the US since 2011, supplying its products – including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems – to 36 PV projects across the country.

The company provided its single-axis trackers for Europe’s largest PV plant, the 590MW Francisco Pizarro project in Spain, which was completed last month.

The announcement comes after US tracker manufacturers Nextracker and Array Technologies revealed to PV Tech that they both have plans to scale up production in the country to take advantage of support included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

For US-based tracker manufacturers, the legislation provides a US$0.87/kg credit for the production of torque tubes and US$2.28/kg credit for structural fasteners.

Other PV manufacturers that have announced plans to scale up production in the US since the IRA was signed into law last month include module manufacturers First SolarMeyer Burger and Heliene as well as project developer SPI Energy, which said it aims to start producing wafers in the country by 2023.

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022
The UFLPA could limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints, delaying the benefits of the IRA to 2024 and beyond.
PV Tech Premium

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene is planning a further buildout of its US manufacturing base following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Cypress Creek Renewables closes on US$216 million financing for Texas PV project

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$216 million financing round for its Zier Solar and Storage project in Texas.
PV Tech Premium

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022
Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

September 2, 2022

September 2, 2022
US shipments of PV modules reached a new high last year amid continued demand for new solar capacity.

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022
California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

News

Lithuania's Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

News

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Interviews, News

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

