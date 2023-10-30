PV Hardware to supply 230MW of solar trackers to ACWA Power’s Egypt project

With this tracker supply in Egypt, PVH continues to increase its presence in the country, where it provided trackers for one of the largest solar projects, the 1.8GW Benban solar PV project that has been operational since 2019.

Moreover, the Spanish tracker provider has a strong presence in the Middle East and North African region, where it opened a manufacturing facility last year, in Saudi Arabia, with an annual PV tracker capacity of 8GW. The collaboration between PVH and CEEC in Egypt is not the companies’ first either, as earlier this year, they signed a supply agreement for 1.7GW of PV trackers for a 2.06GW project in Saudi Arabia.

As the organiser of the COP27 conference last year, Egypt has also accelerated its investment towards green hydrogen and is setting itself as one of the major players in the MENA region, helped by a good combination of solar and wind resources.

“This project is very special for us, as it brings more strength to our portfolio in Egypt and emphasises the efforts we can achieve while working together to face challenges,” said Alvaro Casado, global commercial director at PVH. “We are thrilled to be supplying this project with great partners like CEEC-ZTPC and ACWA who have shared their unwavering support throughout the project execution and planning.”