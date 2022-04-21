Solar Media
PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

By PV Tech
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

PV Tech and Kontron AIS are co-hosting a webinar exploring how new MES software can optimise PV manufacturing even as new technologies and manufacturing methods are adopted. Registration for the webinar, which takes place on 17 May 2022, can be found here.

Product Outline

Kontron AIS is supporting PV manufacturers with a standardised Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for production control, material track and trace and equipment performance tracking, covering all processes from crystal growing over wafer and solar cell production to module assembly. The MES has proven its ability to secure quality, optimise manufacturing processes and save costs across the PV industry for over 15 years.

Problem

The challenge is to integrate an MES system which allows a PV manufacturer to closely control every step of the value chain. This requires a full vertically integration of manufacturing processes such as crystal growing, wafering, solar cell processing and solar module assembly.

Manufacturers install such MES to achieve traceability for all products from raw silicon through crystal, ingot, wafer, solar cell up to the finished solar module. The goal is to keep track of all transactions and operations to determine precisely what was done to the product, when was it processed, at which equipment and under which conditions.

Solution

Process and equipment data acquisition is conducted using various standard compliant equipment interfaces like SECS/GEM, PV2, XML, OPC-UA and S7. These interfaces are used to reliably communicate the equipment state, material movement, process parameter and equipment data.

Material and carrier interlock commands are used to prevent material mishandling and to enforce the orderly execution of the steps in work plans. Product yield is improved, and scrap reduced by enforcing the execution of the work plan and tightly controlling and monitoring manual and automatic material processing.

Material tracking and tracing data ensures besides correct inventory data and end-to-end backward and forward genealogy. Backward tracking starts from the finished solar module relating it back to solar cells, wafers, ingot, crystal, raw silicon, and related consumables to build a module. Forward tracking starts from raw silicon tracking it to all the finished solar modules that were produced using a certain silicon lot.

Real-time connection to the ERP system is used to continuously exchange master data, work orders, production progress and quality information to keep track of semi-finished and finished product inventory and the associated consumption of raw material and consumables.

The acquired equipment data is used to calculate KPIs like OEE. This allows closely monitoring and improving equipment performance.

Applications

Crystal growing (e.g. Czochralski process) including silicon commissioning with recipe handling, different raw silicon types, dopant, seeds, crucible, hot zone part tracking, re-charge scenarios, multiple crystal unloads, scrap handling, manual data collection, yield and inventory tracking, cropping, automatic and manual lifetime, resistivity measurement, tracking of cropped parts and scrap recycling of silicon including etching, sorting.

Wafering processes including inspection, mounting, squaring, chamfering, slicing, singulation, pre- and final cleaning, classification and sorting.

Solar cell processing, batch and single wafer processes including texturing, diffusion, CVD, PVD, PECVD, printing, classification and sorting, transport system tracking, virtual wafer tracking and consumable tracking.

Solar module assembly processes including glass washing, stringing, matrix layup, inspection and rework, lamination, framing, junction box mount, flashing and palletizing.

Platform

Integrates seamlessly in local IT infrastructure or public cloud environments.

Availability

Available worldwide now.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

17 May 2022
This webinar will explore the impact of high data volumes and new interfaces on the solar sector’s IT landscape, including manufacturing execution systems (MES) software, by focussing on three core trends and technology factors, namely production complexity, production capacity and maintenance and uptime in the context of digitalization. Which MES function modules can be used to meet the requirements of trends and technologies will be shown in further discussions. Specifically, the criteria and features of MES software for the PV industry that should not be missing from any requirement list, detailing high-performance data handling, virtual wafer tracking and mobile maintenance management will be discussed. Finally, Kontron AIS will explain function modules in detail using examples from practical use of its FabEagle®MES.
Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

April 21, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the company to address component shortages that limited the progress of its solar business in the first quarter of 2021, as installs decreased 48% year-on-year.

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

April 20, 2022
US tracker manufacturer Nextracker has responded to global supply chain disruptions by inaugurating a new production line in Texas within a campus from steel producer Steel Dynamics.

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

April 14, 2022
LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

TZS unveils US$323m polysilicon, R&D expansion plan

April 11, 2022
Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to invest RMB2.06 billion (US$323 million) in a new 120,000MT-capacity polysilicon project and additional polysilicon R&D facilities in Inner Mongolia.

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

April 7, 2022
Solar tracker provider Array Technologies is expecting to bounce back from a 2021 beset by supply chain challenges and project delays, as its order book reaches a new high and becomes more geographically diverse.

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

April 6, 2022
LONGi Solar has warned of reduced profits after Yunnan Province, where a significant portion of its manufacturing output resides, cancelled a previously-struck power pricing agreement.

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Understanding the impact of Europe's energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
