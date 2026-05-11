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Turkey’s Kalyon PV expands cell processing capacity to 2.1GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Europe

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Kalyon PV commissions new 1.1GW TOPConPlus solar cell line in Turkey
The new PV manufacturing line will produce G12R TOPConPlus solar cells in Turkey. Image: Kalyon PV via LinkedIn.

Turkish solar manufacturer Kalyon PV has commissioned a 1.1GW solar cell processing line in its home country.

The new manufacturing line will process G12R (~182x210mm) TOPConPlus solar cells and bring the company’s annual nameplate capacity for solar cells to 2.1GW.

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Kalyon PV was established in 2017 and began production in 2020 in Ankara. The capacity expansion for its cell processing further increases the company’s vertically integrated annual manufacturing nameplate capacity, which sits at 1GW for ingots and wafers and 1.9GW for modules.

Last year, the manufacturer was included amongst the “Top Performers” in Kiwa PVEL 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard, which, according to the company, marked the first Turkish manufacturer to be included in the list and pass six of the seven tests.

Turkey’s solar manufacturing sector has been on the rise in the past few years, with several Turkish manufacturers, as well as Chinese manufacturer Astronergy, unveiling plans to invest in solar cell processing in the country. In total, five manufacturers aim to invest over US$2.5 billion in the construction of solar cell plants across the country.

PV Tech’s head of market research, Moustafa Ramadan, recently wrote an article on the resurgence of capital expenditure from solar manufacturers in 2026 (subscription required), with Turkey as an emerging key player.

“Turkey’s solar manufacturing sector is growing organically, driven by domestic demand and proximity to European markets. While its capacity figures are smaller compared to other Middle Eastern countries, Turkey’s strategic location makes it a key player in serving European and US markets,” wrote Ramadan.

cell manufacturing, cell processing, commissioning, kalyon pv, topcon, turkey

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