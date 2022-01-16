Solar Media
PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai province, China, on 7 January 2022.

Solar wafer prices have experienced a slight increase since the middle of last week after an earthquake struck Qinghai earlier this month, disrupting production.

But while supply is expected to be hit, any impact is only expected to be short term, with factory utilisation rates set to be ramped up after the Chinese New Year.

In the middle of last week, a pricing update from China’s Silicon Industry Branch of its nonferrous metals association indicated that wafer prices remained relatively flat, with only marginal increases for M6 (166mm) and M10 (182mm) wafers, while the average transaction price for G12 (210mm) wafers actually fell to around RMB7.72 (US$1.21) per piece.

These prices were largely indicative of other price estimates offered, and the below chart highlights the comparative stagnation of wafer prices in the opening weeks of January.

However a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck northern Qinghai on 7 January 2022 is understood to have disrupted wafer production at facilities owned by the likes of LONGi and Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), with those two raising prices in recent days.

Industry estimates are that up to 1GW of wafer production has been disrupted, which is likely to trigger some shortage, and therefore increases in price, in the short-term.

Yesterday (16 January 2022), LONGi increase prices for its wafers by between 1.8% and 5.1 compared to prices set on 16 December 2021.

Wafer size16 December 2021 price (RMB/pc)16 January 2022 price (RMB/pc)% difference
182mm5.856.155.1%
166mm5.035.121.8%
158.75mm4.834.952.5%

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

26 January 2022
Join this free webinar for our analysis of the growth of N-Type technology including; new capacity expansions and production output. We'll also be looking at the global manufacturing footprint with forecasts on how much product will be made outside of China this year and which companies are driving technology change across the crystalline silicon value chain.
182mm, 210mm, china earthquake, earthquake, longi, manufacturing, materials, pricing, PV Price Watch, tzs, upstream, wafers

Read Next

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

January 13, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, reveals the top ten PV module suppliers last year in the first of a two-part blog, exploring not just shipment volumes but also the overall supplier bankability.

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

January 10, 2022
N-type solar modules produced up to 5.26% more power than p-type counterparts, delivering advantages to project LCOE and IRR, in new analysis conducted by TÜV Nord.

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

January 10, 2022
Upstream solar major Tongwei has forecasted for profits to more-than-double in its 2021 financial year on the back of increased material and cell prices experienced last year.
PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

January 10, 2022
After a 2021 which saw price volatility dominate the solar industry’s new, the sector started anew last week. How has the downstream started the year with regards manufacturing and pricing?
Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

January 6, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Philipp Matter, president for Europe at GCL System Integration, to discuss last year's supply chain crises, targeting growth in Europe and the prospects for competing new solar technologies.

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

January 4, 2022
Daqo New Energy has provided a RMB10 billion (US$1.6 billion) capital injection to a subsidiary which is to advance on future polysilicon production projects in Inner Mongolia.

