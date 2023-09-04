News

PV Tech Power 36 out now: Solar in the US post-IRA, skills shortages and coal to clean energy

By PV Tech
The US solar PV market post-IRA is the focus of Vol36’s cover feature. Illustration by Luca D’Urbino for Solar Media.

The Q3 2023 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, leading with a focus on solar in the US, one year on from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The cover story of Volume 36 is an in-depth look at the IRA’s immediate, ongoing and future impacts on the US supply chain, community solar and the transition from coal to clean energy. Especially with the occasion of the RE+ national industry event taking place later in September, we’ve also got lots more on the US PV and energy storage sectors on related topics.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Elsewhere, we look solar tracking technology and how it could mean the end of mass site grading, Europe’s renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) market, ongoing reforms of the UK electricity market, the viability of transmitting renewable power from continent-to-continent and much more.

Some other highlights in this issue include:

  • Enhancing Renewable Energy Production in Antarctica Through Design and Planning

Slovenian solar company Bisol and the International Polar Foundation discuss features of renewable energy production at Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Research Station

  • Tackling the Solar Skills Shortage: Experts From the US, Europe and the UK on Best Hiring and Training Practices

Several experts from different maturing renewable energy markets, on the growing skills shortage across the solar industry and how the challenges are being addressed.

  • Optimisation of Energy Storage Assets in the US’ Leading Markets

Wayne Muncaster of energy storage asset optimiser GridBeyond on the role batteries can play in stabilising the grid, particularly in light of heatwaves hitting the US, with analysis of how that translates into revenues.

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 36 via our subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.

