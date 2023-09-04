PV Tech Power 36 out now: Solar in the US post-IRA, skills shortages and coal to clean energy

Elsewhere, we look solar tracking technology and how it could mean the end of mass site grading, Europe’s renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) market, ongoing reforms of the UK electricity market, the viability of transmitting renewable power from continent-to-continent and much more.

Some other highlights in this issue include:

Enhancing Renewable Energy Production in Antarctica Through Design and Planning

Slovenian solar company Bisol and the International Polar Foundation discuss features of renewable energy production at Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Research Station

Tackling the Solar Skills Shortage: Experts From the US, Europe and the UK on Best Hiring and Training Practices

Several experts from different maturing renewable energy markets, on the growing skills shortage across the solar industry and how the challenges are being addressed.

Optimisation of Energy Storage Assets in the US’ Leading Markets

Wayne Muncaster of energy storage asset optimiser GridBeyond on the role batteries can play in stabilising the grid, particularly in light of heatwaves hitting the US, with analysis of how that translates into revenues.

