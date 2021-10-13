Solar Media
News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Americas

Latest

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

News

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Sun and Steel’s new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

Product Reviews

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features
Hail strikes a solar module during PVEL’s hail stress sequence, which is now a required test in PVEL’s PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP).

PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has released a new hail test for its PV Module Product Qualification Programme (PQP) and has announced a move of headquarters to Napa, California that sees the independent test lab double its testing capacity.

The hail stress sequence was added to the PQP after concerns from insurers and asset owners about the ability of modules to withstand the impact of severe hail. PVEL took data from nearly 1GW of hail-damaged projects that it has evaluated as well as test results from in-lab experiments.

As of early next year, PVEL will be conducting its tests from its new headquarters in Napa, after it decided to move from its current bases in Berkeley and South San Francisco. The new facility represents 100% growth in testing over the current labs, said PVEL.

“As global installed solar capacity breaks every established record and solar PV modules are deployed to the furthest reaches of the globe, we will continue uncovering risks that can only be overcome with new data,” commented Jason Kaminsky, COO of kWh Analytics, which has provided insurance claim and asset performance data to PVEL to inform the hail test.

Jenya Meydbray, CEO of PVEL, said the “reliability concerns of solar investors and asset owners are continually evolving” and PVEL solicited feedback from downstream players when developing its new hail test.

“As a global industry, we must consider natural catastrophes like hailstorms in the context of a changing climate,” said Kevin Christy, head of innovation and operational excellence, Americas of Lightsource BP. “It is time to futureproof solar projects around the world for new weather patterns that are difficult to predict yet impossible to ignore.”

At the start of the month, PVEL launched a crowdsourced testing programme that will work with solar investors, developers and asset owners to test inverters and does not require manufacturer participation.

The independent testing lab regularly produces module and inverter ‘Top Performer’ rankings via its reliability scorecard. Earlier this year, PV Tech spoke with PVEL’s head of PV module business Tristan Erion-Lorico about junction box failure, testing for the elements and what developers must consider when using the scorecard.

Started in 2010 in California, PVEL operated under DNV from 2014-2019. It became part of the Netherlands-based KIWA group of companies this year.  

hail testing, pvel, testing labs

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

October 1, 2021
PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has launched a crowdsourced testing programme that will work with solar investors, developers and asset owners to test inverters and does not require manufacturer participation.

Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather

June 21, 2021
The cost of insuring operational solar farms has skyrocketed over the course of the year, triggered by carriers rethinking their approaches to natural catastrophes and other extreme weather events. This has placed additional importance on mitigation strategies. Kevin Christy, COO for North America at Lightsource bp, details how the solar developer has adapted its strategy in the field.

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

June 8, 2021
Solar asset underperformance continues to worsen, with projects “chronically underperforming” P99 estimates and modules degrading faster than previously anticipated, risk management firm kWh Analytics has found.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on solar’s junction box failure issue, microcrack susceptibility and putting quality over scale

June 2, 2021
On the back of this year’s PV Evolution Labs’ Module Reliability Scorecard, PV Tech’s Liam Stoker speaks to Tristan Erion-Lorico about how the industry can tackle its increasing junction box failure problem, the possible threat to large-format modules from microcracks and the key takeaways for solar project developers.
Sponsored

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

May 26, 2021
GCL System Integration has been recognised as a top performer within the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) module reliability scorecard for a fifth consecutive year.

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

May 26, 2021
A total of 117 modules from 26 manufacturers have received ‘Top Performer’ status within PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2021 Module Reliability Scorecard, however the report has also highlighted an increase in failure rates within the industry.

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog

