Q Energy enters the Netherlands with 300MW solar portfolio

Both companies will explore the possibility to integrate storage, agrivoltaics or green hydrogen to the projects. Image: Q Energy.

Berlin-based Q Energy and Dutch solar developer Tomorrow Energy will co-develop a 300MW solar PV portfolio in the Netherlands.

The companies have signed an agreement to build 21 solar projects which are expected to be constructed and connected to the grid within the coming three years, marking an important “milestone” to Q Energy’s journey, said its CEO, Sang Chull Chung.

The greenfield projects will have a capacity ranging between 4 – 40MW in size, with a majority located in the southern part of the country.

Q Energy has partnered with Tomorrow Energy to develop the projects further and explore possibilities to integrate them with energy storage, agrivoltaics and potentially green hydrogen.

The direct affiliate of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions, Q Energy was formed earlier this year.

The Berlin-based company has a 12GW development portfolio in Europe, with projects in Portugal, Spain, France, Germany and now the Netherlands. It is currently expanding its business to Italy and the UK, with further European countries expected to follow.