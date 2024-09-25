Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

The construction of the solar park will support the French retailer in its decarbonisation targets as it aims to source all its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. In its home country of France, Carrefour recently signed an agreement with French renewable energy firm GreenYellow to install over 350MW of solar carports at 90 hypermarkets and 260 supermarkets across France by 2027. At the time, GreenYellow said that it was Europe’s “largest” distributed deal for solar carports.

“Through this partnership with Qair, we confirm Carrefour’s commitment in developing sustainable solutions aimed at reducing our environmental footprint,” said Jean Francois Dohogne, chief financial officer at Carrefour Italia.

Qair currently operates 20MW of solar PV capacity and will start construction of 95MW of solar PV capacity in 2025. It has a pipeline of 1.5GW of solar, wind and hydrogen capacity in Italy alone, while globally its development pipeline rises to 34GW across 20 countries in Europe, Latin America and Africa.