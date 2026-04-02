Qcells rolls out leasing-led solar platform for US residential sector

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Qcells is positioning the platform around a leasing model intended to lower barriers to adoption. Under the structure, upfront costs for builders are reduced, while homeowners can access systems without affecting their debt-to-income ratios – an important factor in mortgage approvals. Monthly lease payments are set below typical utility rates and are fixed, shielding customers from future price increases.

According to the firm, the platform will operate as a direct-from-manufacturer solar and storage partner, supplying US-made modules from its Georgia facility alongside domestically produced battery systems, financing, installation and long-term monitoring services.

“We are cutting out the intermediary to deliver solar panels assembled in America directly to new communities,” said Phil Narodick, president of Qcells New Homes.

“Our team brings decades of experience supporting the homebuilding industry and provides builders with an integrated solar and storage solution designed to maximise system performance and homeowner value under evolving net metering programmes, while delivering seamless energy solutions across the entire project lifecycle.”

The offering also includes integrated battery storage, enabling households to store solar generation and, in some markets, export electricity back to the grid. This aligns with policy frameworks such as California’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0, which incentivise self-consumption and grid support. Backup power functionality is also included for outage scenarios.