Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

R.Power issues green bond to finance European solar portfolio expansion

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

R.Power issues green bond to finance European solar portfolio expansion

News

First Solar to double US manufacturing capacity with new 3.3GW Ohio plant

News

Maxeon shuffles board of directors

News

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

News

IEA: Clean energy spending in developing countries must hit US$1trn to reach net zero by 2050

News

SNEC 2021: Jiang Tai on the role of insurance to offset rising materials prices

News

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: R.Power

Polish PV developer R.Power has launched a green bond issuance worth up to €225 million (US$274.3 million), the proceeds of which will be used to increase its solar power capacity in Europe.

R.Power issued its first series of green bonds with a total nominal value of €34 million today (9 June), which the company said would be used to finance the development and construction of solar power projects in Poland and wider Europe in markets such as Italy, Spain and Portugal. mBank acted as the intermediary for the bond offering.

R.Power’s co-founder and chief executive Przemek Pięta said in a statement that the funds will be used to build the company’s asset portfolio both through development of its own projects and through M&A transactions, particularly focusing on projects that are at ‘ready-to-build’ status.

“As one of the most experienced solar farm developers in Poland, we believe that we have the experience and resources needed to deliver projects across Europe,” said Pięta. The company claims to have secured €120 million for project financing over the past few month.

Earlier this year the company secured a project portfolio in Italy totalling 160MWp with construction on the first projects set to start early next year. The company hopes to develop more than 200MWp of solar plants in the country over the next three years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
green bond, green bonds, italy, poland, poland solar, portugal, r.power, spain solar

Read Next

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

June 9, 2021
Italian utility A2A has said it will be able to accelerate its renewable generation growth plans thanks to a new partnership with investment house Ardian, as the partners establish what they claim will be Italy’s second-largest platform focused on the energy transition.

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

June 7, 2021
Solar PV power systems contributed to 11.4% of Spain’s power mix last month, setting a new record for monthly production, according to new data from grid operator Red Eléctrica de España.

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

May 28, 2021
BP-backed renewables group Lightsource BP is set to invest €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in solar company INSUN to fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects across Portugal.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

May 26, 2021
After receiving record-low prices in both its previous solar auctions, Portugal is now aiming to support the development of floating PV projects through its next tender process. Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO of Portuguese renewable energy association APREN, talks to PV Tech about the prospects for the country’s solar sector.

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

May 25, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is working with US power technology distributor Cummins on what the pair claim will be one of the world’s largest green hydrogen facilities in Spain.

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

May 17, 2021
Portugal will carry out its third solar auction this September, with 500MW of floating PV capacity set to be allocated.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021