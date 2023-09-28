LONGi to supply 100MW of modules to R.Power in Poland

LONGi did not specify which technology the modules would be, only calling them “advanced”, though the company has recently revealed its Hi-MO 7 solar module, based on hybrid passivated dual-junction cell technology.

“LONGi has a strong presence in Europe as one of the main leaders in photovoltaic energy distribution, and, as such, contemplates ambitious goals as it continues its European expansion, and these kinds of collaborations are key,” Gulnara Abdullina, vice president of LONGi Europe said.

In July, R.Power announced plans to develop 1GW worth of solar PV in Romania alongside the Eiffel Investment Group, a French asset manager. This followed a successful €150 million fundraising initiative in February to support its European growth plans.

One of the fastest-growing European PV markets, Poland has seen a number of deals signed recently. Lightsource bp signed a power purchase agreement with Microsoft for one of its Polish plants last week, whilst Nexun – a portfolio company of infrastructure investor Marguerite – announced a co-development plan for 206MW of Polish solar a few days prior. In August, French independent power producer Qair secured financing for three Polish PV farms with a total capacity of 130MW.

PV Tech Premium examined Poland’s solar ascendency in a two-part feature earlier this year.