REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

REC Silicon plans to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US next year. Image: REC Silicon.

Weeks after appointing a CEO, polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has named Jeong Ryul Yun as its new CFO.

With more than 25 years of experience from financial and managerial positions within the Hanwha Group, Yun is replacing Douglas Moore, who has been REC’s interim CFO since November 2021.

Yun was most recently executive vice president at Hanwha Solutions and Qcells.

South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation increased its stake in REC Silicon to 21.34% earlier this year.

Kurtis Levens, CEO of REC Silicon, said: “I am very pleased to have Mr Yun join the REC executive management team. He has a very strong financial background, which he combines with relevant international sector experience.”

REC Silicon announced last month the appointment of Levens as the new CEO, taking over from James May, who acted as interim CEO since November 2021 after Tore Torvund stepped down from his role after 12 years in the position.

The manufacturer recently signed several supply agreements for raw materials with Mississippi Silicon in August and with silicon metal provider Ferroglobe in June.