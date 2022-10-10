Subscribe
Group Licence
News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Duke Energy to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon generation in 10-year plan

News

US solar racking manufacturer Unirac secures investment

News

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

News

SEIA slams FEMA proposal that would force PV projects be built to withstand natural disasters as ‘a complete mess’  

News

Solar developer Eco Energy World plans to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

Leeward Renewable Energy kicks off 100MW North Carolina project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
REC Silicon plans to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US next year. Image: REC Silicon.

Weeks after appointing a CEO, polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has named Jeong Ryul Yun as its new CFO.

With more than 25 years of experience from financial and managerial positions within the Hanwha Group, Yun is replacing Douglas Moore, who has been REC’s interim CFO since November 2021.

Yun was most recently executive vice president at Hanwha Solutions and Qcells.

South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation increased its stake in REC Silicon to 21.34% earlier this year.

Kurtis Levens, CEO of REC Silicon, said: “I am very pleased to have Mr Yun join the REC executive management team. He has a very strong financial background, which he combines with relevant international sector experience.”

REC Silicon announced last month the appointment of Levens as the new CEO, taking over from James May, who acted as interim CEO since November 2021 after Tore Torvund stepped down from his role after 12 years in the position.

The manufacturer recently signed several supply agreements for raw materials with Mississippi Silicon in August and with silicon metal provider Ferroglobe in June.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
appointments, cfo, executive appointments, polysilicon, rec silicon

Read Next

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

October 4, 2022
The government of India has released guidelines on the second round of its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designed to develop greater domestic PV production and slash the country’s reliance on imports.

REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart

September 29, 2022
Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has appointed William Kurtis Levens as its new CEO, succeeding James May in the position.

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

September 29, 2022
Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO.
PV Tech Premium

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

September 27, 2022
Europe must build out its own large-scale, vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing base as a means to ensure its clean energy transition.

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

September 22, 2022
JA Solar has been promoted to AAA-Rating status for the first time, joining LONGi Solar and Trina Solar in this exclusive bankability ratings, now recognised widely across the PV sector as one of the most accurate and detailed ranking systems on offer to PV module buyers when undertaking supplier due diligence.

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

September 13, 2022
JinkoSolar has signed two major polysilicon supply contracts worth nearly US$30 billion in the past two weeks as it looks to lock in supply.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

News

Enphase looking to strengthen smart home offering as it eyes greater European penetration

News

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

News

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022