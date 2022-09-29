Subscribe
Group Licence
News

REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart

News

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

News

US DOE’s SETO opens up on IRA impact, its five-year plan and barriers to the US’ energy transition   

Features, Interviews, News

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

News

Italy awards 400MW+ of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

News

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

News

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
As new CEO of REC Silicon, Levens will bring experience in the field of polysilicon and silicon gases. Image: REC Silicon.

Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has appointed William Kurtis Levens as its new CEO, taking over from James May who was appointed as interim CEO in November 2021.

Levens has been the longest-standing executive at the company with more than 15 years of senior management experience.

The appointment of the new CEO comes weeks after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has provided major upsides to the reopening of REC Silicon’s Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, which is due to restart production in Q4 2023.

Koo Yung Lee, chairman of the board of directors, said: “Mr. Levens has been part of the leadership team since 2005 and brings a wealth of experience in the field of polysilicon and silicon gases. He has demonstrated his ability to building successful organisation [sic] and businesses.”

James May was appointed as interim CEO on November 2021, after Tore Torvund stepped down from his role after 12 years in the position, and after turning 70 years.

The manufacturer recently signed several supply agreements for raw materials with Mississippi Silicon in August and with silicon metal provider Ferroglobe in June.

Last year, South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation bought a large stake in REC Silicon and was looking into reopening the Moses Lake factory at the time.

REC Silicon has an annual production capacity of more than 20,000MT of polysilicon between its two US-based manufacturing plants.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
appointments, ceo, executive appointments, polysilicon, rec silicon

Read Next

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

September 29, 2022
Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO.
PV Tech Premium

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

September 27, 2022
Europe must build out its own large-scale, vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing base as a means to ensure its clean energy transition.

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

September 22, 2022
JA Solar has been promoted to AAA-Rating status for the first time, joining LONGi Solar and Trina Solar in this exclusive bankability ratings, now recognised widely across the PV sector as one of the most accurate and detailed ranking systems on offer to PV module buyers when undertaking supplier due diligence.

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

September 13, 2022
JinkoSolar has signed two major polysilicon supply contracts worth nearly US$30 billion in the past two weeks as it looks to lock in supply.

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

September 9, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies CEO Jeff Waters is stepping down from the role after four years, with the company on the search for a new head.

Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

September 7, 2022
Module manufacturing major Risen Energy has posted strong revenue and profit figures for the first half of the year, driven by a large increase in product sales and unit sales prices.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022