REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

By Jules Scully
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Featured Articles, Long Reads, News
REC Silicon’s Moses Lake facility has been shuttered since 2019. Image: REC Silicon.

REC Silicon is progressing with efforts to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, a move the company said is underpinned by the passage of the country’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer plans to start production at the 18,000MT Moses Lake plant, in Washington state, in Q4 2023 and reach 100% capacity utilisation at the facility by the end of 2024.

Modification of fluidised bed reactor (FBR) technology at the site is currently underway, as the company progresses with materials and equipment procurement and hires for positions critical to restarting activities.

With President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law yesterday, REC Silicon CEO James May said the company’s US-based manufacturing facilities “are ideally positioned to ensure that the objectives of this landmark legislation are realised”.

He added: “The passage of this legislation underpins REC Silicon’s decision to restart 100% of our FBR production. Efforts are well underway to restart our Moses Lake facility.”

Included in the legislation is an Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit for PV components, with solar-grade polysilicon eligible for US$3/kg credit.

Publishing its Q2 2022 results today, REC Silicon reported polysilicon sales of 471MT, a 3% decline on the same quarter last year.

While revenues increased 26% year-on-year to US$45 million, the company posted an EBITDA loss of US$1.1 million.

Earlier this year South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions increased its stake in REC Silicon to 21.34%.

REC Silicon since said the investment “has sparked the impetus” to plan for the development of an end-to-end US solar supply chain.

The company announced a deal in June with silicon metal provider Ferroglobe that involves the negotiation of a raw material supply agreement between the pair.

Inflation Reduction Act, moses lake, polysilicon, polysilicon production, rec silicon, us manufacturing

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

August 17, 2022
US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, representing the largest climate package in US history and a major policy victory for the embattled president.

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

August 16, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module producer Meyer Burger has secured European-made silicon wafers through a new supply agreement with Norwegian Crystals.

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

August 15, 2022
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The largest climate package in US history will now move to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it is expected to be signed into law as early as today.

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

August 10, 2022
Canadian Solar plans to build an integrated PV manufacturing plant in Western China, with a capacity of 200,000MT of high-purity polysilicon, 10GW of both cells and modules and multi-GW productions of raw and auxiliary materials.

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

August 10, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

August 9, 2022
The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could bolster opportunities for Clearway Energies, according to Roth Capital Partners.

