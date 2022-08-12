Subscribe
REC Solar announces major recruitment drive in India as it ramps up HJT capacity growth

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

REC Group will start production of its latest module, the Alpha Pure-R, this month at its Singapore facility. Image: Solar Media.

Module manufacturer REC Solar, in cooperation with its parent company Reliance Industries, has ramped up recruitment of staff for its India solar manufacturing plant that is currently under construction.

The ‘Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex’ located in the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat – a major solar state in India – will ramp up the production of heterojunction (HJT) modules including its main line, the Alpha Pure series.

Jan Enno Bicker, CEO at REC, said: “We have huge expansion plans in the region, and we are looking for new talents to join Jamnagar’s Solar Giga Factory and our Centre for Excellence in Singapore.”

The company will also be showcasing its latest product, the Alpha Pure-R, first revealed at Intersolar Europe in May, at the Renewable Energy India exposition that will be held during the 28-30 September.

This latest addition to the Alpha series has been designed to cater for the residential market as it maintained the size of the modules to less than two square meters in area.

Since the company has been acquired by Reliance last year, it has not stopped expanding its production of heterojunction modules as it aims to double the production capacity of its Singapore plant from 600MW to 1.2GW where it will produce the Alpha Pure-R since this month.

Moreover, last month, the module manufacturer had been selected by the European Union to receive a grant for the building of a 2GW HJT plant in France.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
