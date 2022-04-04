Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

News

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

News

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

News

25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

Featured Articles, Features, Interviews

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

News

EDP expands Polish solar presence with acquisition of installer Soon Energy

News

Voltalia subsidiary Helexia buys struggling French agrisolar installer for US$5.5m

News

Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

News

NexWafe targeting technology licensing model following Reliance investment

News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Image: Toshiba Corporation.

Indian renewables company ReNew Power, oil refiner IndianOil and engineering company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop green hydrogen projects in India, with the latter two forming a separate JV dedicated to manufacturing electrolysers in India.

The partnership will first focus on IndianOil’s refineries in Mathura and Panipat, said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of IndianOil, before exploring other venues in India to build green hydrogen projects.

Refining, steel and fertiliser sectors will be the main targets of the JV between the three companies.

Each company would leverage its own business experience and knowledge base; L&T providing expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, IndianOil its R&D capacities in refining, while ReNew its capacity to develop utility-scale renewable projects.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and managing director at L&T, said: “India plans to rapidly march ahead in its decarbonization efforts and production of Green Hydrogen is key in this endeavour. The IndianOil-L&T-ReNew JV will focus on developing Green Hydrogen projects in a time-bound manner to supply Green Hydrogen at an industrial scale.”

“While the usage of hydrogen in the mobility sector will take its due time, however the refineries will be the pivot around which India’s green hydrogen revolution will materialize in a substantial way,” added Madhav Vaidya.

IndianOil and L&T’s JV has been signed to address a gap in the green hydrogen manufacturing chain in India by producing electrolysers necessary to produce green hydrogen, the companies said.

To help India’s nascent green hydrogen industry and reduce its production cost, and with the goal to produce five million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, the ministry of power released a policy in February were it approved a waiver of inter-state transmission charges for the next 25 years on projects commissioned before 30 June 2025.

This is not the first time Renew and L&T partnered to develop green hydrogen projects, as they signed an agreement last December to invest in the green energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
electrolysis manufacturing, green hydrogen, india, indian oil, joint venture, larsen & toubro, renew power

Read Next

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

April 4, 2022
Solar developer ib vogt is partnering with the energy platform of Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop large-scale PV projects in the Asia-Pacific region.
PV Tech Premium

NexWafe targeting technology licensing model following Reliance investment

April 1, 2022
Solar wafer producer NexWafe is planning to follow up on its new collaboration with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries by licensing its technology to strategic partners globally.

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

March 28, 2022
A green hydrogen plant powered by a 50MWp solar farm has been commissioned in the Netherlands, as the partners behind the installation look to explore how the technology can ease grid congestion.

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

March 24, 2022
Vikram Solar has filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) as it looks to raise funds for a 2GW integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in India.

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

March 24, 2022
Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575 million (US$631.56 million) in common shares from renewable developer Mainstream Renewable Power, bringing its valuation to €2.1 billion after the transaction.
PV Tech Premium

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

March 23, 2022
Newly formed solar developer AMPYR Energy USA will aim to offset lower returns from power purchase agreements (PPAs) by leveraging merchant markets to increase revenue.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

EDP expands Polish solar presence with acquisition of installer Soon Energy

News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News

Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

News

NexWafe targeting technology licensing model following Reliance investment

News

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021