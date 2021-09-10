Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ReNew Power commissions 250MW PV project in Rajasthan

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

ReNew Power commissions 250MW PV project in Rajasthan

News

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Businesses stress urgency for Congress to accelerate US solar through federal policy

News

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

News

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

News

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

News

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

News

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
ReNew Power’s 39MW Adoni solar project in Andhra Pradesh. Image: ReNew Power.

Independent power producer ReNew Power has commissioned a 250MW portion of a 300MW solar plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Won by ReNew in an auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India, the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), providing clean electricity to the state of Bihar at a rate of INR 2.55/kWh (~US$0.035/kWh).

The fixed-tilt installation features monocrystalline modules and robotic module cleaning will be carried out at the site to help conserve water. ReNew expects the remaining 50MW capacity to be commissioned by the end of this month.

The company commissioned the 250MW section of the plant within budget and within the stipulated timeframe despite COVID-related challenges, said ReNew founder and CEO Sumant Sinha, adding: “This is the first project to be commissioned after ReNew started trading on Nasdaq (RNW) and is another step towards ReNew achieving close to 18GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025.”

The IPP agreed earlier this year to go public through a merger with US special purpose acquisition company RMG Acquisition Corporation (RMG II), a deal valuing the combined entity at US$8 billion. The business combination was completed last month, creating India’s largest publicly traded renewable energy company by total electricity generation, according to ReNew.

The company now has a 5.8GW portfolio of operational solar, wind and hydropower projects in India. It recently signed a round-the-clock PPA that will require 1,300MW of wind and solar capacity and a large-scale battery storage system.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
independent power producer, india, ipp, project commissioning, rajasthan, renew power

Read Next

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

September 8, 2021
Sonnedix, Opdenergy and Canadian Solar were among the five successful bidders in Chile’s latest power auction, which took place yesterday (7 September) and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage installations.

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

September 6, 2021
India-based renewables developer Adani Green Energy has raised US$750 million through a green bond offer, securing the debt and equity needed to reach a 25GW renewables target.

Reliance Industries eyes acquisition of REC Group – reports

September 2, 2021
Reliance Industries is close to acquiring solar module manufacturer REC Group, according to media reports in India, as part of the conglomerate’s expansion into the renewable energy sector.

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

August 31, 2021
Azure Power is on track to increase its operating solar capacity by at least a third this fiscal year following a first quarter that saw the independent power producer (IPP) return to profitability.

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

August 26, 2021
India is on track to install an additional 4,580MW of solar capacity in the second half of 2021 after seeing deployment marginally increase in Q2, according to Bridge to India.

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

August 24, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has completed its planned business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation (RMG II) and has today began trading on the NASDAQ

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

News

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

News

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

News

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021