News

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Southeast Asia

Latest

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an 'exciting time' for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

News

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

News
RenewSys is eventually targeting 11GW of production capacity, which it said will be achieved through a “phased manner”. Image: RenewSys.

Indian PV encapsulant and backsheet manufacturer RenewSys has brought its encapsulant production capacity up to 3GW with the commissioning of a new line in Bengaluru, India, with the company eventually targeting 11GW of capacity through a “phased manner”.

The Mumbai headquartered company currently has the capacity to produce 3GW of both ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) sheets, with plans to add an additional 1GW already underway.

Avinash Hiranandani, CEO and managing director of RenewSys, said it was “an exciting time to be in the solar manufacturing industry in India” as demand for solar increases and the central government has been overt in its desire to establish a greater solar PV manufacturing base in the country.

The country is set to scale up funding for its production-linked incentive (PLI) programme for solar manufacturing from US$604 million to US$3.22 billion as it eyes exports of PV equipment. PV Tech Premium has broken down the key support schemes and mechanisms available to companies wanting to establish production in India.

RenewSys recently launched its EVA encapsulant “CONSERV Ultra plus (U+)”. The encapsulant reduces the curing time per PV module cycle by 2-3 minutes, increasing the efficiency of the module manufacturing line by 10-20%, according to RenewSys, which was formed in 2011.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
encapsulant, eva encapsulant, india, manufacturing, manufacturing capacity, poe encapsulant, renewsys, renewsys india

