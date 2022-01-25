RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

RenewSys is eventually targeting 11GW of production capacity, which it said will be achieved through a “phased manner”. Image: RenewSys.

Indian PV encapsulant and backsheet manufacturer RenewSys has brought its encapsulant production capacity up to 3GW with the commissioning of a new line in Bengaluru, India, with the company eventually targeting 11GW of capacity through a “phased manner”.

The Mumbai headquartered company currently has the capacity to produce 3GW of both ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) sheets, with plans to add an additional 1GW already underway.

Avinash Hiranandani, CEO and managing director of RenewSys, said it was “an exciting time to be in the solar manufacturing industry in India” as demand for solar increases and the central government has been overt in its desire to establish a greater solar PV manufacturing base in the country.

The country is set to scale up funding for its production-linked incentive (PLI) programme for solar manufacturing from US$604 million to US$3.22 billion as it eyes exports of PV equipment. PV Tech Premium has broken down the key support schemes and mechanisms available to companies wanting to establish production in India.

RenewSys recently launched its EVA encapsulant “CONSERV Ultra plus (U+)”. The encapsulant reduces the curing time per PV module cycle by 2-3 minutes, increasing the efficiency of the module manufacturing line by 10-20%, according to RenewSys, which was formed in 2011.