Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Researchers develop ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells with conversion efficiency of 27.63%

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

South Africa electricity minister opens 540MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Trina Solar to provide 117MW of Vertex modules to PetroGreen for use in the Philippines

News

Woodmac: Renewables firms’ higher gearing level more exposed to increased interest rates

News

Stellantis buys US$100 million stake in Argentinian 360Energy Solar

News

EIB loans €150 million for Bhutan solar and hydro projects

News

Researchers develop ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells with conversion efficiency of 27.63%

News

Corporate solar financing hits US$8 billion in Q1 2024 – Mercom Capital

News

ib vogt signs PPA with Apple for 134MWp solar project in Spain

News

Ecoener secures US$64 million green bond on 74MW Guatemalan PV plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A tandem solar cell
The addition of layers of MAPbI3 and MoTe2 more than doubled the cell’s conversion efficiency. Image: Niels van Loon.

Researchers from the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology in Iran have published a report into improving the power conversion efficiency of ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells, which drove the efficiency of such cells from 11.78% to 27.63%.

Tandem solar cells, which consist of two or more cells designed to absorb a greater range of solar light, have received increased attention from the solar sector in recent years, with Oxford PV and Fraunhofer ISE developing such a module with a conversion efficiency of 25% earlier this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, the potentially high manufacturing costs associated with deploying multiple cells on a large scale has encouraged research into adjacent technologies, such as half-tandem cells, which consist of one cell comprised of two active layers, stacked on top of each other without an intermediate layer.

The researchers from the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology explored the potential of such a half-tandem cell in a paper to be published in the May issue of the Alexandria Engineering Journal. The team used methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3), a perovskite material, and molybdenum ditelluride (MoTe2) to form the two layers, with the latter material driving an increase in conversion efficiency from 12.13%, before its addition, to 27.01%, after its inclusion.

The scientists then changed the nanostructure of the components to resemble a V-shape, to “enhance light absorption through light trapping,” further increasing the power conversion efficiency to 27.63%.

“This resulted in a 2.35 times efficiency enhancement for the nanostructured V-shaped half-tandem solar cell with MAPbI3 and MoTe2 as absorbent layers,” wrote the researchers in the study.

While these cells are not yet in commercial production, the researchers noted considerable potential for scaling up the production of such half-tandem cells. They note that MoTe2, in particular, has the potential for “cost-effective manufacturing,” and “benefits from other promising properties such as tunable band gap, high carrier mobility, non-toxicity, earth-abundancy and stability and durability.”

The news follows a number of announcements in the cell research space, including the development of a triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with a conversion efficiency of 27.1%, and work on a printed perovskite cell with a conversion efficiency of 15.5%.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cell engineering, conversion efficiency, fraunhofer ise, half-tandem cells, iran, khajeh nasir toosi university of technology, middle east, oxford pv, perovskite, tandem cells

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Ecoener secures US$64 million green bond on 74MW Guatemalan PV plant

News

India’s MNRE unveils guidelines for rooftop solar subsidy scheme

News

Clean energy accounts for 10% of global GDP growth in 2023, IEA says

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024