Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Solar Steel to supply 118MW of solar PV trackers in Chile

News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

News

Canadian Solar in US-made TOPCon module supply agreement with Sol Systems

News

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Alberta tightens permitting rules for renewable energy projects on farmland

News

EBRD extends loan to finance 114MW solar PV projects in Poland

News

ESIA calls for disengagement from state-sponsored forced labour regions

News

Someva Renewables and AGL plan 1.5GW renewables-plus-storage project in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NUS researchers.
“Collectively, these advancements offer ground-breaking insights into mitigating energy loss in perovskite solar cells,” said assistant professor Hou Yi (right). Image: NUS

Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a new triple-junction perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell that has posted a power conversion efficiency of 27.1%, across an area of 1cm2, which is a record for this type of cell.

Tandem solar cells have received considerable attention from researchers in recent years, as the usage of multiple junctions in the same cell can dramatically increase the range of sunlight the cell can convert to electricity. According to the US Department of Energy, the maximum conversion efficiency of a single-junction cell is around 33.5%, compared to a maximum efficiency of “over 45%” for multiple-junction cells.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Last year, Chinese manufacturer LONGi developed a crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cell with a power conversion efficiency of 33.9%, a record for the type of cell, and while the NUS’ cell does not exceed this value, it builds on some of the work completed by LONGi.

The NUS cell consists of three cells, two of which are a perovskite solar cell and a silicon solar cell, which the researchers stacked to create a dual-junction cell. The team then added a third cell, a perovskite cell that includes cyanate, a negatively-charged ion that the researchers said “helped to stabilise its structure and form key interactions within the perovskite”.

Much of the researchers’ work focused on analysis of the impact of using cyanate, and found that perovskite solar cells that use the ion can generate 1.422 volts, compared to 1.357 volts for conventional perovskite cells, “with a significant reduction in energy loss”, according to the scientists.

“Ground-breaking insights”

“Remarkably, after 15 years of ongoing research in the field of perovskite-based solar cells, this work constitutes the first experimental evidence for the inclusion of cyanate into perovskites to boost the stability of its structure and improve power conversion efficiency,” said assistant professor Hou Yi, who led the team from the NUS College of Design and Engineering and the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore in developing the triple-junction cell.

“Collectively, these advancements offer ground-breaking insights into mitigating energy loss in perovskite solar cells and set a new course for the further development of perovskite-based triple junction solar technology,” added Hou.

The news is an encouraging development for triple-junction solar cells in general. Last year, researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) developed a triple-junction cell that used two layers of perovskite, and one layer of silicon, which recorded a conversion efficiency of over 30.0%, suggesting that the addition of cyanate to the NUS cell could have had a significant impact.

Earlier this year, researchers from Fraunhofer ISE and Oxford PV developed a full-sized tandem PV module with a power conversion efficiency of 25%, a record for a module of that size, as the solar sector continues to invest in research opportunities.

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, conversion efficiency, conversion efficiency record, cyanate, national university of singapore, nus, perovskite, research, singapore, tandem solar cell

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Supply chain audit law blocked by EU member states, SolarPower Europe urges approval

News

Module procurement should be based on effective dollar per watt, not cost, says Anza CEO

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IEA – 85% solar deployment rise curbed global emissions in 2023

News

Hail risk mitigation in PV power plants: how to better protect modules?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024