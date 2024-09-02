Subscribe To Premium
Rezolv Energy inks EPC deals for 229MW Bulgaria PV site

By Will Norman
Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

India marches on towards 2032 solar goals

Germany awards 2.1GW of ground-mounted solar in first tender since Solarpaket reforms

Cero Generation 100MW solar PV plant in Greece reaches commercial operation

Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

Australia: Solar Sunshot launches with AUS$550 million earmarked for module manufacturing

Complete Solaria asset bid of SunPower approved by US court – report

The St George site is expected online in 2025. Image: Rezolv Energy

Czech independent power producer (IPP) Rezolv Energy has signed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts with three companies to build a 229MW solar PV project in Bulgaria.

Deals were signed with CMC Europe – a Hungary-based EPC contractor – and Bulgarian EPCs Solarpro and Green Solar Energy. CMC Europe and Solarpro will act as joint EPC contractors for the St. George project and Green Solar Energy will handle the high-voltage work connecting the site to Bulgaria’s transmission grid.

The St. George PV project will be built on the brownfield site of the former Silistra airport, in the northeast of Bulgaria. Rezolv said that the 229MW site will comprise around 400,000 solar modules and is expected to come online in 2025. When it announced the site back in July 2023, Rezolv said it would be the “largest” PV project in Bulgaria upon completion.

Power from St. George will be sold to commercial and industrial users through power purchase agreements (PPA), the first of which Rezolv said would be announced “very soon”.

Alastair Hammond, CEO ofRezolv Energy, said: “St. George will be one of the largest solar projects in Bulgaria, so it was necessary to find the right blend of local experience and international expertise. We also needed partners with outstanding track records who shared our commitment to sustainability. CMC Europe, Solarpro and Green Solar Energy meet all of those requirements.”

Rezolv was launched in 2022 by sustainable infrastructure investment platform Actis to focus on renewable energy developments in Central and Eastern Europe.

In November 2022, the company announced that it had acquired the rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in Western Romania, which would be the largest solar site in Europe if it comes to fruition. PV Tech Premium published a deep dive into the plans for the site at the time.

Rezolv said that it currently has over 2GW of renewable energy projects under development or construction across southeastern Europe.

The region at large has attracted increasing attention for solar development. Perhaps the most notable development was the €2 billion April deal between Greek energy company Mytilineos and European utility PPC Group to develop 2GW of solar PV assets across Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Italy.

A 50MW solar project from Aquila Capital in the Spanish region of Andalucía. Image:

Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

September 2, 2024
The portfolio consists of five sites spread across three autonomous communities - Castilla y León, Andalusia and Castilla-la Mancha.
An Axpo project in Germany.

Germany awards 2.1GW of ground-mounted solar in first tender since Solarpaket reforms

September 2, 2024
The auction closed on 1st July almost twice oversubscribed after 4,206MW of applications were submitted for the 2,148MW of tendered capacity.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

September 2, 2024
From 26 August to 1 September, Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) saw the highest rooftop and utility-scale solar PV contribution across the 2024 winter period.
Image: CEFC

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

August 30, 2024
The Australian government's latest Energy Update 2024 report has revealed that large-scale solar PV power generation has grown more than 20-fold in the last six years.
solar modules RWE

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

August 29, 2024
Axpo will offtake a combined 1,500GWh of solar PV and wind power annually from RWE Renewables Poland’s 628MW capacity project portfolio.
arevon energy

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

August 29, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has begun construction on the 251MW Gibson solar PV project in Gibson County, Indiana.

