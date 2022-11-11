Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

By Tom Kenning
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

Editors' Blog, Features

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

News

New California net metering proposal would cut average export rates 75%, critics warn

News

COP27: three new partners sign up to IRENA energy transition fund for emerging economies

News

France to require all large car parks to have solar rooftops by law

News

Utility-scale solar installs in Spain to jump 25% but renewables auctions ‘not so attractive’ – UNEF

News

New development JV targets 3GW of renewables in PJM region

News

Array records its largest quarter in revenue, due to strong organic growth and STI Norland’s acquisition

News

DIF acquires majority stake in Swedish solar developer Alight, accelerates pipeline delivery

News

EU plans to fast-track solar permitting via emergency regulation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Rezolv team has a background in markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Romania. The installation above is The Reta project in the Czech Republic. Image: Rezolv Energy.

After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.

Rezolv already has a strong presence in Romania having recently announced plans for a 450MW onshore wind plant east of Bucharest. The company has another 550MW wind project in the pipeline that has not yet been formally announced, but for which a deal may close before the end of the year, says Campion. These projects have a similar construction timeline to the solar project, meaning that Rezolv could have a formidable installed capacity in Romania of 1GW wind and 1GW solar by 2025.

There are very few European locations that could suit a PV plant of this scale, says Campion, due to the requirements of quality connection, low-cost land and low population density. Hungary and some parts of Greece could have this potential, but this is lacking in Western Europe.

PPA pick ‘n’ mix

Rezolv is in the contracting PPA phase and by including the wind projects, the company can offer what Campion calls “a pick n mix” PPA with some consumers wanting a 50% wind, 50% solar mix. Separate PPAs are required for the two technologies, but this still allows for energy profile blending – particularly if battery storage is involved.

“Some buyers have a preference for wind because it’s closer to a base load profile and some are comfortable with a solar annual profile,” says Campion. “So, when we’re marketing to the big consumers, the big tech companies, the brewers, supermarkets, we actually have both weapons in the chest.”

Some telecommunications operators, for example, are asking for a two-thirds wind and one-third solar PPA.

Campion is confident that lithium-ion batteries will be part of the project, offering several advantages, especially given that grid-balancing costs in Romania are relatively high. For the combined 2GW of wind and solar capacity, batteries could provide such balancing services, whilst also performing load shifting.

“We will be contracting something like 65% of the capacity to long-term PPAs, but we’ll probably keep 30 to 35% merchant,” says Campion. “And that will allow us a certain bandwidth moving from the peak to the profile to reduce the cannibalisation.”

If approved, the storage target is for between 135-250MW of battery capacity capable of delivering electricity for between two to four hours.

Romania’s appeal

For solar developers, Romania benefits from covering a large geographic area with competitive land and service costs and without high population density. It is also one of the bigger markets in terms of population as compared to its neighbours Hungary and the Czech Republic. Campion is also complimentary about the way the Romanian network operator Transelectrica has handled grid applications, which has given confidence to investors that once a grid connection is secured that a project can reach full completion.

With more than €800 million (US$824 million) of investment in the 1GW project, Campion says that the project returns are reasonable given the various risks taken – particularly on the logistics side.

Rezolv, which was launched earlier this year by Actis, decided to focus on three main markets – Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic – which all have a similar recent history in renewables. Feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) and certificates were dropped resulting in very few projects of any substance being built in the last decade. This left a vacuum to be filled as soon as solar reached grid parity with power prices rising and PV technologies costs reducing.

These Eastern European markets also happen to be more carbon intensive than Western Europe, says Campion, so deploying renewables here is more effective at displacing carbon-intensive energy production than setting up another offshore wind farm in the UK, Denmark or the Netherlands, for example.

“There’s a little bit of a bounce back on costs, for obvious reasons, because the capex has gone up substantially in the last year or so,” adds Campion. “The cost of debt is probably our biggest in terms of our levelised cost of energy and is increasing, but the power prices are still likely to be high enough for the long term to support these investments.”

Romania’s power prices have also been marginally higher historically than other western markets like Germany and the US, but it’s not clear if these prices will continue as the penetration of renewables increases.

Sheep per megawatt

The flat project site covers more than 1,000 hectares of land that was historically used as pasture, but this was converted into arable land that has been damaged by intensive farming with pesticides and fertilisers. With the land degrading significantly over time, Rezolv plans to restore the land back to a healthy pasture so that even after the 25-40 year PV project has concluded, the land will have been regenerated.

It’s a complex process because it is important to grow the right grass species for grazing sheep while accounting for density, rainfall and making sure sheep are available at the right time. This has led to the company making ‘sheep per megawatt’ calculations. Campion says around half of solar projects in Romania already use agrivoltaics with sheep grazing techniques.

“It’s a win-win because cutting the grass on 1,000 hectares is a big piece of work,” he adds. “So, we’re able to manage a large portion of that through grazing and return the land to as it was as pasture.”

Bees will also be cultivated in attempts to improve the biodiversity of the land, which has been diminished by 30 years of monoculture.

Rezolv also has programmes for local employment and aims to diversify the workforce with women, which Actis has already achieved successfully in Africa-based projects.

“This is Europe’s biggest solar site, maybe for many years, so it will be very much in the headlights,” says Campion. “It’s a double-edged sword. You get the value of these big projects, you get the scale, but you have to make sure you do things right from the off as well.”

Four logistics angles

Having considered both fixed-tilt installs and trackers for the project’s 1.8 million PV modules, the wind loads at this very flat site make a fixed solution the preferred option at present. Due to the sheer size of the orders, Campion says that Rezolv will likely source from two or three suppliers rather than one large contract with a single supplier. The project’s make-up allows for a modular install that may also result in a phased build.

The project is a “major logistics challenge” says Campion. Unlike most Romanian renewable energy projects on coastal areas by the Black Sea, this project is tucked up on the north-western border of Romania in an agricultural hub near the town of Arad. This makes the land cheap but hard to access.

The four-pronged approach to delivering the modules and equipment includes: use of a major rail hub currently under construction in the region, delivering direct to Constanța on the Black Sea coast then sending on via train to Arad, travelling up the Danube River or crossing overland from Croatia.

Besides logistics, there is also a flood risk of one in 50-100 years, which can see some areas of the site rise by 1 metre, however, the company is designing the electrics to stay protected and possibly remain functional during such a flood.

The future

Rezolv hopes to be able to start construction in late Q2 next year and there is also scope for expansion of the capacity, which may involve buying more land.

Campion says that taking part in Romania’s contracts for difference programme, which starts in 2023, may be an option, but so far the project has run on the assumption of being financed through PPAs.

He predicts that Rezolv’s wind and solar additions will be a major shift for Romania’s energy system, adding close to 8% of the current power mix. It will also mark a major shift for the utilities where they are being challenged by private capital building assets “to some degree bypassing the classic utility model”.

Campion hopes that other developers will flock to Romania, taking advantage of the relative ease of building solar as compared to wind. However, he warns: “We do see a lot of low-quality development where it’s been a land grab. [The developers] haven’t really looked at all the conditions and local engagement.”

There are also constraints on finding grid connections in the right locations. Nonetheless, there is a burst of activity in Romania at present and PV projects offer a relatively low threshold for developers at medium scale as there are fewer requirements.

Forecasting ahead, Campion says: “I can see visibility for something like 6GW of additional RE in Romania in the next seven to ten years.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
actis, cfd, developer, eastern europe, LargeScaleCEE, ppa, project acquisition, rezolv energy, romania, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

New development JV targets 3GW of renewables in PJM region

November 10, 2022
US solar developer OYA Renewables and energy company Oil Well Shares have embarked upon a joint venture (JV) to develop and construct community and utility-scale solar and storage projects across the PJM region.

DIF acquires majority stake in Swedish solar developer Alight, accelerates pipeline delivery

November 10, 2022
Swedish solar developer Alight Energy has received a US$150 million investment from DIF Capital Partners to accelerate the deployment of its near-term solar pipeline. The agreement sees the investor take a majority stake in Alight, coupled as it is with a secondary buyout of some existing shareholders.
PV Tech Premium

String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?

November 9, 2022
Inverter design and configuration is continually evolving, and so are the strategies of the companies making this important piece of kit, writes Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.

Corporate PPAs hit record levels in Asia Pacific – WoodMac

November 9, 2022
Corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) have hit record levels in the Asia Pacific region as fuel prices rise and the cost of renewables falls, according to Wood Mackenzie principal analyst, Kyeongho Lee.

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

November 8, 2022
Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and German investment company Commerz Real have agreed to acquire 362MW of solar PV projects in Denmark.

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

November 7, 2022
Energy technology company AES Corporation has signed 1.6GW of renewable PPAs during Q3 2022, bringing the total to 3.2GW this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU plans to fast-track solar permitting via emergency regulation

News

String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

Editors' Blog, Features

COP27: three new partners sign up to IRENA energy transition fund for emerging economies

News

REC Group launches new TOPCon solar module for US rooftop market

News

France to require all large car parks to have solar rooftops by law

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022