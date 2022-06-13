Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

News

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

News

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

News

REC Silicon partners with Ferroglobe as US polysilicon supply chain plans take shape

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

News

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

NSW to fast-track renewable energy zones with US$856m grid investment

News

Sonnedix sells South African solar operations to BTE Renewables

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Rio Tinto’s Boyne smelter in Gladstone will be one of the three facilities to be powered through the 4GW RFP it is seeking. Image: Rio Tinto.

Mining company Rio Tinto has launched a request for proposals (RFP) to develop large-scale solar PV and wind power in Australia.

It is seeking proposals that could provide, in parallel with power firming solutions, more than 4GW of renewables in Central and Southern Queensland to power its aluminium assets.

The renewables would be used to power its three production assets – the Boyne smelter (pictured above), the Yarwun alumina refinery and the Queensland Alumina refinery – in the Gladstone region through the Queensland grid by 2030.

Ivan Vella, chief executive at Rio Tinto Aluminium, said: “As Queensland’s largest energy user, we have an important role to play in driving the development of competitive renewable energy sources for our Gladstone assets and supporting the State’s renewable energy targets.”

The RFP follows Rio Tinto’s push in October 2021 to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 with the additional deployment of 6GW of solar and wind power in Australia.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
large-scale solar, queensland, renewable tender, request for proposals, rfp, rio tinto

Read Next

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

June 1, 2022
US utility Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has sought approval from Louisiana’s regulators to acquire a solar project there.

India adds 3GW of solar capacity in Q1 as developers stockpile PV modules

May 26, 2022
India installed 3GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of the year, a 50% increase from Q1 2021, according to a new report from research firm Mercom India Research.

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

May 17, 2022
Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) for 1-1.5GW of resources to be added before 2027.

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

April 20, 2022
Puerto Rico’s energy regulator PREB has released a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for a minimum of 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage in the Caribbean Island.

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

April 19, 2022
Solar developers Quantum Power Asia and ib vogt are planning to construct a 3.5GW PV plant and 12GWh energy storage facility in Indonesia that will export electricity to Singapore via a subsea cable.

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

April 13, 2022
Nevada utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewables projects to add to its portfolio in the state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

News

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021