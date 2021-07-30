Solar Media
News

RWE upgrades 2021 fiscal outlook after strong core business earnings

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

RWE upgrades 2021 fiscal outlook after strong core business earnings

News

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

News

Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

News

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

News

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

News

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News
RWE upgraded fiscal forecasts for its core business, which includes solar and wind power. Image: RWE

German energy giant RWE has upgraded its earnings forecast for 2021 after “exceptionally positive” earnings trend.

After assessing business performance in H1 of this year, RWE has adjusted its group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expectations to be between €3.0 billion (US$3.57 billion) and €3.4 billion (US$4.05 billion). It was previously anticipating between €2.65 billion and €3.05 billion.

The upgraded EBITDA expectations are down to RWE’s “core business” – which includes solar, wind, hydro power, biomass and supply and trading – seeing significant forecast improvements. Its core business’s outlook went from €1.8- €2.2 billion in March 2021 to €2.15- €2.55 billion in July.

The main drive of this was its supply and trading arm that went from €150- €350 million to “significantly above” €350 million, although its renewables still contribute the most. “Adjusted EBITDA in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of €525 million in the first half year thanks to a strong trading performance,” said the company.

Projected net income is between €1.05 billion to €1.4 billion, up from €0.75 billion to €1.10 billion, while RWE sticks to its dividend target of €0.90 per share for fiscal year 2021.

“Given that our outlook for 2021 was muted due to the negative effects from the Texas cold snap at the beginning of the year, we are now pleased to raise our forecast for RWE Group for fiscal 2021,” said RWE CFO Michael Müller.

RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2021 on 12 August 2021.

earnings, EBITDA, forecasts, renewables, rwe, supply and trading

