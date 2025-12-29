Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy has commissioned a 2GW encapsulation polyolefin elastomer (EPE) film manufacturing facility at its Ambala plant in Haryana.
The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex, with the commissioning of the EPE film line strengthening control over product quality and operational efficiency. Encapsulant films are critical to solar module performance, providing cell protection, adhesion, electrical insulation and long-term durability.
Saatvik said in-house EPE production gives it tighter control over material formulation, optical properties and lamination performance, ensuring consistent quality across its module portfolio, including M10 and G12 formats.
“The strategic location of the EPE line within the same manufacturing premises delivers significant operational advantages,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy.
“Near-zero transport time between encapsulant production and module lamination enables just-in-time material supply, eliminates inter-facility logistics delays and supports lean manufacturing practices. This integration improves shop-floor productivity, enhances equipment uptime and ensures seamless production flow across the module assembly process.”
Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar solutions provider focused on PV module manufacturing and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The company operates 3.8GW of annual module capacity, with a further 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield integrated manufacturing project in Odisha, comprising 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell capacity.
Saatvik has received several module orders in recent months. Recently, the company, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, secured solar PV module orders worth INR4.8 billion (US$54.2 million). The order is scheduled to be delivered by December 2026.
In November, Saatvik secured solar PV module orders worth INR1.77 billion (US$19.9 million) from undisclosed independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC firms. Additionally, it booked INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million) in new orders, with deliveries scheduled between December 2025 and March 2026.
Earlier, Saatvik signed module contracts worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million), including INR500 million at the parent level and INR6.38 billion through its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar. In the same month, the group also secured more than INR7 billion (US$84 million) in additional orders for delivery within the financial year, with INR4.88 billion booked by the parent company and INR2.19 billion by Saatvik Solar, primarily from repeat EPC and IPP customers.