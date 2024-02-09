Saudi Arabia announces successful bidders for 3.7GW solar projects

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has unveiled the qualified bidders for the fifth round of 3.7GW solar projects under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) in Saudi Arabia, including several major renewables developers.
In an announcement published by the Saudi Press Agency, the SPPC announced that Masdar, EDF Renouvelables, Itochu Corporation, Total Energies Renewables, and Saudi Electricity Company were among the companies that won bids.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The biggest project offered in this round is Al Sadawi with a capacity of 2GWac, located in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The 1GWac AI Masa’a project will be located in the Hail province, while two more solar projects, including the 400MWac Al Henakiyah 2 project and the 300MWac Rabigh 2 project, will be built in the Madinah province and the Makkah province respectively.
The National Renewable Energy Programme aims to increase renewables’ share in Saudi Arabia’s energy mix to have 50% of its electricity produced by renewables by 2030.
SPPC launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) for this round of projects in November 2023, and is responsible for the pre-development, tendering, and offtaking of the energy from the projects. Currently, SPPC has awarded over 12.6GW of renewable energy capacity under NREP.