Saudi Arabia announces successful bidders for 3.7GW solar projects

The biggest project offered in this round is Al Sadawi with a capacity of 2GWac, located in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The 1GWac AI Masa’a project will be located in the Hail province, while two more solar projects, including the 400MWac Al Henakiyah 2 project and the 300MWac Rabigh 2 project, will be built in the Madinah province and the Makkah province respectively.

The National Renewable Energy Programme aims to increase renewables’ share in Saudi Arabia’s energy mix to have 50% of its electricity produced by renewables by 2030.

SPPC launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) for this round of projects in November 2023, and is responsible for the pre-development, tendering, and offtaking of the energy from the projects. Currently, SPPC has awarded over 12.6GW of renewable energy capacity under NREP.