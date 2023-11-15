Saudi Arabia’s SPPC to award 3.7GW solar projects under National Renewable Energy Programme

The projects are under the National Renewable Energy Programme led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy. SPPC said the National Renewable Energy Programme aims to displace liquid fuels in Saudi Arabia’s power sector and supply 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

SPPC is responsible for the pre-development, tendering, and offtaking of the energy from the projects. To date, SPPC has awarded over 12.6GW of renewables capacity under the National Renewable Energy Programme.

Prior to the fifth round of the National Renewable Energy Programme, the SPPC signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chinese solar developer JinkoPower for the 400MW Tabarjal solar PV project.

Electricity generated from the project will be acquired by SPPC through a 25-year PPA. Construction of the project, which will use bifacial solar modules, will begin next year.

SPPC also signed a PPA with UAE state-run renewables developer Masdar and French power company EDF Renewables, as well as Saudi conglomerate Nesma Company, for the planned 1.1GW Al Henakiyah Solar Plant in Saudi Arabia.

The project is expected to be online in 2025, at which point it will be one of the world’s largest single-site solar PV projects.