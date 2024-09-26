3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

In total, the combined capacity of the Round 6 projects is 4.5GW, with 3GW coming from PV and the remainder from wind.

The solar component of the tender round will be spread across four separate projects: 1.4GWac in Najran province, two 600MWac facilities in Jizan province and 400MWac near As Sufun in Hail province.

SPPC is responsible for the predevelopment and tendering processes and will eventually be the off-taker for the power generated by the projects.

The company announced the results of its fifth tender round earlier this year, which included 3.7GWac of PV capacity. To date, SPPC has awarded 19GW of renewable energy capacity under the NREP.