News

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

News

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

News

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

News

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

India mulls customs duty delay or project deadline extension as manufacturing crisis bites

News

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog
The efficiency has been confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. Image: Saule Technologies.

Perovskite-based PV manufacturer Saule Technologies said its cells have achieved a 25.5% efficiency for internet of things (IoT) applications.

Confirmed by research organisation the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, the efficiency was reached following testing under 1000 lux illumination by a cold white LED.

Poland-based Saule Technologies said its flexible perovskite devices are well suited for powering electronic devices in indoor, low light intensity conditions, making them a solution for various IoT applications.

The company, which has previously released solar-powered electronic price labels for retailers, has transferred the cell manufacturing process from the research and development stage to a full-scale production line.

“Our first factory already prints perovskite devices suitable for the IoT sector. Now, when we have successfully entered the commercialisation phase, we are going to scale up our business,” said Olga Malinkiewicz, co-founder and CTO at Saule Technologies. 

The cell efficiency milestone comes months after Saule opened its first perovskite cell production line, which allows for the replication of its laboratory processes in a fully automated manner. At the time of the factory inauguration in May, the company said it had started work on establishing an industrial line that could have a capacity of up to 100MW.

Alongside IoT applications, Saule touted the potential of its perovskite cells for solar-powered vehicles, carports and building-integrated PV. Following a collaboration announced in 2018 with Skanska, the construction company is now pioneering a method of covering office building exteriors with Saule’s semi-transparent perovskite solar cells on a commercial scale.

bipv, cell efficiency, fraunhofer ise, internet of things, perovskite, perovskites, poland, poland solar

