SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

SB Energy owns a portfolio of renewable energy assets across the globe. Image: SB Energy.

SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services (MEMS) to deliver energy from its 418MWp Juno solar project in Borden County, Texas.

The Juno project is to begin its full commercial ramp-up this month and will provide energy to both MEMS and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA).

Juno is one of five projects that make up a 1.7GW portfolio that SB Energy announced financial close on earlier this year. It is also the first to reach commercial operations

“This project will power the equivalent of nearly 40,000 homes with reliable American energy, not only helping make the Texas grid more reliable but reducing the grid’s carbon footprint. We’re proud to partner with such a forward-looking company as MEMS,” Rich Hossfeld, co-CEO of SB Energy, said.

“Juno is an important project for MEMS as we work to ensure strong, reliable power generation in Texas. We are dedicated to strengthening renewable energy and working with strong partners such as SB Energy,” said Eiji Yanagawa, president and CEO of MEMS.