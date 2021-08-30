Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

News

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

News

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

News

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

News

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

New South Wales receives 34GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

Featured Articles, Features

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SB Energy owns a portfolio of renewable energy assets across the globe. Image: SB Energy.

SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services (MEMS) to deliver energy from its 418MWp Juno solar project in Borden County, Texas.

The Juno project is to begin its full commercial ramp-up this month and will provide energy to both MEMS and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA).

Juno is one of five projects that make up a 1.7GW portfolio that SB Energy announced financial close on earlier this year. It is also the first to reach commercial operations

“This project will power the equivalent of nearly 40,000 homes with reliable American energy, not only helping make the Texas grid more reliable but reducing the grid’s carbon footprint. We’re proud to partner with such a forward-looking company as MEMS,” Rich Hossfeld, co-CEO of SB Energy, said.

“Juno is an important project for MEMS as we work to ensure strong, reliable power generation in Texas. We are dedicated to strengthening renewable energy and working with strong partners such as SB Energy,” said Eiji Yanagawa, president and CEO of MEMS.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
mitsui energy, sb energy, texas, us solar

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

August 30, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from CenterPoint Energy, RWE Renewables and Dynamic Energy Solutions.

Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

August 20, 2021
US solar firm Borrego is to develop three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan on behalf of energy group AES.

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

August 19, 2021
Size, scale and vertical integration are imperative for success in the richly competitive US solar market as a result of its maturation and evolving customer base, the CEO of Arevon Energy, the US renewables platform spun out of Capital Dynamics, has said.

Capital Dynamics spins out US clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

August 18, 2021
Major US renewables investor Capital Dynamics has spun off its US clean energy infrastructure arm and merged it with its former asset management affiliate to create Arevon Energy, a new multi-gigawatt solar and energy storage platform.

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

August 17, 2021
US residential solar prices have continued to fall over the last year, dropping by the largest amount in four years.

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

August 11, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring news of a new solar PPA signed between Ørsted and Microsoft, AEP Energy and Doral LLC sign another PPA for a project in Indiana and California courts are set to get solar and storage systems.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

Upcoming Events

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021