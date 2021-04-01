Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

News

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

News

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

News

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Scatec’s 40MW Mocuba solar project in Mozambique. Image: Scatec.

Norwegian independent power producer Scatec is looking to collaborate with project developers in India as part of efforts to gain a foothold in the country’s burgeoning solar sector.

The company has a notable presence in countries such as Egypt, Malaysia and South Africa, but has yet to secure any operational PV assets in India. This is set to change in the coming years, with the country among the key growth markets in Scatec’s new expansion plan, which will see the firm add 12GW of additional clean energy capacity by the end of 2025.

With coal-fired plants accounting for the majority of India’s installed electricity capacity, Scatec is aiming to take advantage of the country’s transition to renewables, which will see it target 280GW of installed solar by 2030.

“It’s a huge market, they have a huge need for new energy,” Terje Pilskog, EVP of solar and wind project development at Scatec, told PV Tech. “We will both look to enter into partnerships with developers that already have mature projects, as well as stepping in and developing a new portfolio to also participate in future tenders.”

The company has a 50% stake in a 900MW solar pipeline in India that is expected to reach financial close this year. In addition, Pilskog said the company is exploring opportunities for hybrid projects in India that could potentially combine PV and wind.

Hybrid solutions, such as PV-plus-storage and floating solar with hydropower, make up 18% of the company’s global 12GW development portfolio, with PV expected to account for around 6GW of capacity additions by the end of 2025.

Alongside India, Scatec will aim to grow its solar presence in the coming years in South Africa, Brazil and Vietnam. Pilskog said the firm will look to combine its experience of developing projects and operating assets with these countries’ efforts to add significant amounts of new renewables capacity over the next five years.

Since announcing the expansion plan, Scatec has published its 2020 annual report, in which the company revealed COVID-19 had a “limited impact” on its operations and ability to deliver power last year, however there were some delays to connection, commissioning and testing of its new solar plants. While revenue from power sales increased last year, a drop in development and construction activities resulted in a year-on-year decline in revenues for the company as a whole.

The annual report also provides some insight into the potential Scatec sees in combining floating solar with the hydropower assets it has taken on through its recent acquisition of SN Power. Hybridisation of the two technologies allows for the sharing of infrastructure “to reduce cost and the conversion of incidental power to firm power with a higher market value”, the company said.

Scatec currently has a test floating PV facility on the Magat dam in the Philippines, but with the SN Power acquisition only closing in January, it is unclear when the first larger project will be realised. Pilskog said “good progress” is being made in the area, with the company continuing feasibility studies started by SN Power.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
floating pv, floating solar, independent power producer, india, ipp, scatec, ssfasia

Read Next

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

March 31, 2021
Norwegian company Ocean Sun has signed an agreement to provide its floating solar technology for utility-scale floating PV projects in Greece and Cyprus.

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

March 31, 2021
DNV has released the world’s first recommended practice (RP) for floating solar projects to help reduce risks for developers and increase investor confidence in the segment.
PV Tech Premium

Solar tariff hikes, a domestic manufacturing blitz and a mini deployment boom: What to expect from India’s new BCD

March 26, 2021
Solar developers have welcomed clarification on India’s new import duties for modules and cells that will come into effect next year, but questions have been raised about the ability of domestic manufacturers to ramp up production to meet rising demand.

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

March 25, 2021
A new study in the UK has found that floating solar installations may help to reduce the impact of climate change on rivers and lakes and help preserve water quality, but more research is needed.

Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

March 24, 2021
Encavis expects revenue from its solar parks to rebound this year following a 2020 that saw the company’s portfolio affected by “average” meteorological conditions.

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer