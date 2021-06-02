Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News

Q&A: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on solar’s junction box failure issue, microcrack susceptibility and putting quality over scale

Features, Interviews

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

News

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

News

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Scatec currently has 448MW of operational solar PV capacity in South Africa. Image: Scatec.

Scatec will develop three projects in South Africa totalling 540MW of solar and 225MW / 1,140MWh of battery storage after being awarded preferred bidder status through a government tender.

The Norwegian independent power producer was awarded 150MW of contracted capacity through the country’s technology agonistic Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

Each of the Kenhardt 1, 2 and 3 plants will have the same generation capacity and be developed in the Northern Cape province, with the solar-plus-storage installations set to provide dispatchable power daily from 5am to 9.30pm. Scatec will receive payment under a 20-year year power purchase agreement with a paid capacity charge.

Jan Fourie, Scatec’s general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, told PV Tech that the company oversized both the solar and battery capacity to cater for factors such as seasonality and inter-annual variations. During the day, power from the PV plants will go directly into the grid, with any excess power used to charge the batteries. Once they are charged and a single project is exporting 50MW, anything above that will be curtailed.  

Rules from the tender stipulate that the company will not be able to sell excess power elsewhere, so “there will be a fair amount of curtailed energy”, Fourie added.

The projects awarded to the company are the only ones with preferred bidder status in the RMIPPPP emergency procurement round that exclusively make use of renewable energy technology.

“This is truly a great milestone for Scatec and renewable energy. We are demonstrating that cost-competitive dispatchable solar power can be delivered at large scale with short implementation time,” said Scatec CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Financing has already been secured for the three projects, with financial close expected later this year and grid connection by the end of 2022. CapEx will be around US$1 billion and will be funded by project finance debt from a consortium of commercial banks and development finance institutions, with expected debt leverage of 80%.

In addition to its role as engineering, procurement and construction provider, Scatec will also carry out operation and maintenance as well as asset management services for the plants.

Shortlisted bidders for the RMIPPPP tender were announced in March, with eight projects totalling 1,845MW of capacity selected. The solutions provided by those preferred bidders feature a range of technologies such as solar PV, wind, battery storage, liquified natural gas and diesel.

Scatec currently has 448MW of operational solar capacity in South Africa and has completed six PV plants under the country’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme. South Africa is one of four markets – along with India, Brazil and Vietnam – where the company is focusing on growing its pipeline to help it reach its target of having a 15GW renewables portfolio in the next four years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auctions and tenders, battery storage, independent power producer, ipp, scatec, solar-plus-storage, south africa

Read Next

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

June 1, 2021
Financial commitments for utility-scale renewables projects in Australia have slowed to the lowest level in the past five years, according to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which revealed investment in large-scale batteries in the country is booming.

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

June 1, 2021
Lightsource BP has said it won more than 40% of the total awarded capacity in Greece’s renewables auction last week through a co-development partnership, increasing its global presence to 14 countries.

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

May 31, 2021
Solar PV bidders picked up all the available 350MW of capacity in Greece’s latest renewables auction, which took place on 24 May and closed with lower prices than the country's previous tenders.

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

May 28, 2021
Solar module manufacturer and developer Canadian Solar has launched a US$150 million fundraise to support its growth strategy and build out a substantial battery energy storage business.

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

May 26, 2021
After receiving record-low prices in both its previous solar auctions, Portugal is now aiming to support the development of floating PV projects through its next tender process. Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO of Portuguese renewable energy association APREN, talks to PV Tech about the prospects for the country’s solar sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021