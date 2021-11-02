Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

News

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

News

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

News

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

News

COP26: India and UK to launch 140 country renewable grid project

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SEIA said the Section 201 tariffs have not achieved their aim of buoying US solar manufacturing. Image: First Solar.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the Biden Administration to phase out the Section 201 tariffs on certain crystalline silicon PV cells from China ahead of a US International Trade Commission (USITC) hearing this week.

In a prehearing briefing, SEIA said the tariffs had “caused more harm than good”, have not improved the competitiveness of US manufacturing and have cost the US solar industry more than 30,000 jobs.

On Wednesday (3 November), the USITC will hear arguments on the effectiveness of the tariffs before making a recommendation to President Biden on whether to extend, change or phase out the tariffs.

Section 201 was imposed by President Trump in January 2018, with the stated goal of strengthening US solar manufacturing. SEIA said the tariffs “have only produced marginal investments in domestic module assembly facilities that fall well short of the capacity needed to serve US demand”.

The tariffs were introduced at a rate of 30%, declining by five percentage points each year for four years. However, then-President Trump issued a proclamation last October that imposed the safeguard duties on previously excluded bifacial panels and increased the tariff rate from 15% to 18% for its fourth year (2021).

In 2019, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rejected a challenge by China that claimed the measures broke global trade rules. China has since appealed that decision.

The tariffs are due to end in February 2022 and SEIA president and CEO Abigail Hopper said any extension “would be yet another barrier to clean energy deployment and will undermine any hope we have to mitigate this crisis”.

“The U.S. has collected US$2.6 billion in Section 201 solar tariffs, but not one cent of that helped the domestic manufacturing industry,” added Hopper.

SEIA had previously called on President Biden to scrap the tariffs but is now calling for a phased out approach, warning against any extension.

In its US Solar Market Insight report, published alongside Wood Mackenzie last week, SEIA said the potential for expanded and extended tariffs, in addition to supply chain constraints and the US government’s withhold release order, “pose downside risks to near-term growth” of the country’s solar sector.

Instead, it has called for increased federal investment to support US solar manufacturing, such as senator Jon Ossoff’s proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA).

“We need a robust domestic manufacturing sector in the U.S., and smart policy solutions such as senator Ossoff’s tax credit for solar manufacturing will help us make the long-term investments needed to step up domestic production,” Hopper said.

Last month, five manufacturers with US operations – Auxin Solar, Suniva, Q CELLS USA, LG Electronics USA and Mission Solar Energy – filed two separate petitions to extend the tariffs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
section 201, seia, us manufacturing, usitc

Read Next

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

October 29, 2021
US clean energy and climate change measures would receive US$555 billion of investments under a proposed economic framework unveiled by President Joe Biden yesterday (28 October).

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

October 26, 2021
Trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to throw out petitions from an alliance of companies that are pushing for investigations into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on solar PV cells from China.

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

October 8, 2021
Thin film module and solar technology manufacturer NanoPV plans to invest over US$36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia, announced state Governor Brian Kemp as he praised Georgia’s “thriving solar environment”.  

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

October 4, 2021
Renewables associations have welcomed rule changes in the US’ largest electricity market that are expected to result in more solar clearing capacity market auctions while making it easier for states to achieve their clean energy targets.

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

October 1, 2021
US renewables production reached an all-time high in the first half of the year, according to a Sun Day Campaign analysis that drew on new data from the US Energy Information Agency (EIA), with solar generation rising by almost 25%.

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

September 29, 2021
The US should aim for solar to account for 30% of the country’s electricity generation by 2030, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which has raised its previous target due to the growing urgency to tackle the climate crisis.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes