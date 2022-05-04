Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SEIA establishes non-profit for solar and storage innovation, initial focus on land use concerns

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

SEIA establishes non-profit for solar and storage innovation, initial focus on land use concerns

News

Galp acquiring up to 4.6GWp of solar projects in Brazil

News

Thinner cells, more busbars and gigawatt manufacturing capacity: Inside Risen’s heterojunction plans

Editors' Blog, Features

How to increase community support for solar PV

News

Origis Energy secures US$375m credit facility for solar, storage pipeline

News

Sunnova launches tracker tariff for rooftop solar to offer discounts on utility power rates

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

Solar, wind performance allows Portuguese regulator to propose tariff cut

News

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

News

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SEIA said the non-profit will initially focus on land use issues surrounding large-scale solar projects. Image: SEIA via Twitter.

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a non-profit to facilitate the energy transition through clean energy research and analysis.

The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) will act as SEIA’s charitable and educational arm, using research, public education initiatives and policymaker engagement to remove barriers to clean energy deployment, the trade body said.

One particular area of focus for SI2 will be addressing land use concerns. The siting of clean energy projects requires community acceptance and well-designed projects that consider the environment and local communities as well as access to transmission lines, upgrades to grid infrastructure and several other factors.

SI2’s first research project will look to establish best practices for solar companies looking to create large-scale solar projects and other resources that will help the industry navigate these challenges, SEIA said in a media release.  

“SI2 will propose and incubate new solutions that encourage the growth of the solar and storage industry,” said SEIA, adding that the organisation will also “tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the solar and storage industry”, which it saw as land use concerns, antiquated rate designs, workforce development, environmental justice and interconnection roadblocks.

The institute will “lean on [SEIA’s] staff and resources while the organisation establishes itself”, SEIA said. But, as the organisation grows and secures additional funding sources, “SI2 will build its team and announce additional priorities and initiatives.”

SEIA’s CEO Abigail Ross Hopper, who will also serve as the new chair of S12’s board of directors, said that while the technologies necessary to tackle the climate crisis largely exist already, several barriers remain to their widespread adoption.

David Gahl, SEIA’s current senior director of state policy, East, will lead SI2’s work and serve as the institute’s first executive director. He said the new non-profit was a “special opportunity” for the solar and storage industry to “harness its creativity and use innovative thinking”.

In addition to Gahl’s role as executive director and Hopper’s role as board chair, SOLV Energy CEO George Hershman is serving as SI2’s board secretary, while Nautilus Solar co-CEO Laura Stern is board treasurer.

“A brighter future powered by clean energy is possible, and the formation of SI2 will help establish a direct road map to more efficient solar and storage deployment for generations to come,” said Hershman.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
innovation, land use, non-profit, research, research and development, seia, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How to increase community support for solar PV

May 4, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with developer BlueWave and its spin off Perch Energy about how solar projects can gain greater community acceptance.

Sunnova launches tracker tariff for rooftop solar to offer discounts on utility power rates

May 4, 2022
US residential solar installer Sunnova is to launch an energy plan aimed at providing new customers with discounts on utility power prices.

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

May 2, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded a US$43.3 million loss in its Q1 2022 mostly caused by a drop in sales, with the company expecting a “challenging 2022 from an earning standpoint” given ongoing supply chain constraints.

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

April 28, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the 20 finalist moving forward in its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, which will see 10 hardware-focused and 10 software-focused teams move through to the next round and receive cash prizes.

‘Major win’ for solar PV as Florida governor vetoes net metering changes

April 28, 2022
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed controversial legislation to change the state’s net metering laws that would have significantly stripped down the benefits of having residential solar and allowed utilities to add additional charges to customers’ energy bills.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021