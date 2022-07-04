Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

News

Thin-film technologies can markedly reduce carbon intensity of PV, NREL researchers say

News

S&P, Pexapark partner to create new PPA benchmark

News

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

News

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

Bboxx, Orange launch solar mini-grid project in the DRC under anchor business community model

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Energy data software firm Cleartrace raises US$20m to accelerate growth

News

CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Shell believes EPI’s established presence in the Philippines will be beneficial to its development plans. Image: Stuart Conway, Shell.

Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.

The partnership also has ambitions to develop up to 3GW by initially rolling out a series of projects in the island of Luzon and the Visayas archipelago.

EPI is the renewable energy subsidiary of mining company Nickel Asia Corp (NAC).

“The joint venture has the full support of EPI’s parent company, NAC,” said NAC president and CEO Martin Zamora. “This partnership would allow both companies to boost the supply of renewable energy in the Philippines.”

The partnership will leverage Shell’s technical expertise and solutions, while exploiting EPI’s strong presence in the Philippines, according to Lorelie Osial, country chair of the Shell Companies in the Philippines.

The oil and gas major has made a number of moves in the renewable energy space recently, including the acquisition of the Indian Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55 billion, while in January it acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia, increasing its solar development pipeline in Italy to 2GW.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has recently conducted its maiden renewables auction. At the end of June, it contracted nearly 1.5GW of solar PV through the country’s Green Auction Program, which were enlisted to deliver power from 2023 until 2025.

The week before this, Solar Philippines revealed plans to develop up to 10GW of solar PV in the country with projects set to come online between 2025 and 2026.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
philippines, project pipeline, pv power plants, royal dutch shell, shell, solar philippines, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

July 1, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Cypress Creek Renewable Energy and AES Clean Energy to discuss the newly formed US Solar Buyer Consortium, its objectives, market challenges and the potential advantages it holds for US manufacturing and project development.

CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

June 30, 2022
Investor CleanCapital has acquired renewable energy developer BQ Energy, adding 300MW of late-stage solar development to its pipeline.

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

June 30, 2022
Voltalia has started the development of a cluster of solar PV projects in Brazil with a planned combined capacity of 1.5GW.

DESRI secures US$400m capital finance to pursue US renewables pipeline

June 30, 2022
D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments (DESRI) has secured up to US$400 million in new capital finance to support its US renewables strategy.

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

June 29, 2022
Arab-speaking countries in the MENA region have planned to increase utility-scale solar capacity by 49.5 GW by 2030, according to Global Energy Monitor.

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

June 29, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022