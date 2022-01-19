Solar Media
Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

Masdar, EDF Renewables and partners eye 1.2GW of solar in Indonesia for power exports to Singapore

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

Shell’s 25MW Qabas solar plant in Oman. Image: Shell.

Energy major Shell has acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia (SKI), taking its solar development pipeline in Italy to around 2GW in the process.

Shell acquired the business from Germany-based developer Solar-Konzept International as part of efforts to expand its renewables portfolio in Italy, a country it describes as a “priority market” for the company.

SKI’s ten-person team will be integrated into Shell Italy and bring experience in the development of agrivoltaic projects.

The team will develop the business’s current portfolio, pursue new projects and support Shell’s corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) offerings, said Ivan Niosi, head of renewables power development at Shell Italy, who has been appointed SKI CEO.

“This deal accelerates our ongoing efforts in Italy and will make us one of the leading solar developers in Italy,” Niosi said.

Last week, Italian energy company Eni announced its entry into the Greek renewables generation market with the acquisition of Solar-Konzept Greece (SKGR) from Solar-Konzept International.

SKGR has a pipeline of solar projects in Greece at various stages of development totalling around 800MW that will form the basis for Eni’s further development in the country.

According to Eni, Solar-Konzept International is majority owned by Aquila Capital, a Germany-based asset development company that recently acquired a majority stake in a 421MW Italian solar portfolio from developer Powertis. As reported by PV Tech yesterday, that deal also includes 90MW of energy storage and will see the partners co-develop the installations.

Shell’s expansion in Italy’s solar sector follows the company signing PPAs for a 70.5MW PV portfolio in the country back in 2018.

The company’s global solar strategy has seen it acquire a minority stake in US independent power producer Silicon Ranch, while last month it bought US utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

acquisition, agrivoltaics, eni, greece, italy, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas majors, shell, Solar-Konzept International

