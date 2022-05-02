Subscribe
Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

Sprng Energy acquisition will treble Shell’s renewable capacity in operation. Image: Shell.

Private equity firm Actis has agreed to sell its Sprng Energy renewables platform to energy major Shell for US$1.55 billion.

Established in 2017 to provide solar and wind power in India with an initial asset of 330MWp, Sprng’s current portfolio stands at 2.9GWp while the company has a further 7.5GWp of projects in the pipeline.

The deal will treble Shell’s actual renewable capacity in operation and will better position the company in a market where the Indian government has targeted to produce 500GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Sprng was part of the Actis Energy 4 fund investment, and in October 2021 Actis announced its latest fund, Actis Energy 5, with US$6 billion of investable capital.

The energy arm of Actis had so far invested in more than 70 renewable projects globally with a power generation capacity of 11GW.

Sanjiv Aggarwal, partner at Actissaid: “Sprng is a best-in-class energy platform delivering clean, reliable power to millions of people across India. We remain committed to the Indian market and its ecological transition, and we hope to deploy a further US$1 billion in the region by the end of 2026.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

In January 2022, Shell acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia, increasing its solar development pipeline in Italy to 2GW.

acquisition, actis, india, portfolio acquisition, shell, sprng energy

