Solar Philippines submits offers to contract 10GW of PV

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Solar Philippines submits offers to contract 10GW of PV

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

FERC proposes interconnection reforms to speed up renewables deployment

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

JinkoSolar powers first overseas factory by 100% renewables

CrossBoundary Energy Access secures US$25m to power mini-grids in Africa

PV Talk: Grenergy CEO talks Europe’s expansion and a co-located vision of the future for solar PV

Renewables developers to be primary beneficiaries of high power prices in Europe this decade

Solar Philippines said most of the proposed projects would begin operations in 2025 and 2026. Image: MERALCO.

Project developer Solar Philippines has submitted offers to contract output from 10GW of PV plants currently under development.

Pending the approval of offtakers and regulators, the offers would potentially represent 9TWh per year of contracted energy and enable the construction of 10GW of solar projects in the Philippines that would start operations mostly in 2025 and 2026, Solar Philippines said.

The announcement comes after Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation (SPNEC), a listed subsidiary of Solar Philippines, revealed plans earlier this year to raise at least PHP10 billion (US$195 million) from a stock rights offering and private placements to support the development of 10GW of solar PV.

SPNEC has since approved an asset-for-share swap plan, which involves its acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of its parent company Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings and its stakes in more than 20 solar projects in the Philippines.

“While we have been constrained from commenting on our projects due to ongoing contracting processes, we look forward to share more details in the coming days, and so give a better picture of what SPNEC will look like after the asset-for-share swap,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

The majority of the projects that Solar Philippines has submitted offtake agreements for are held by companies with shares subject to the asset-for-share swap, the developer said.

The largest of these is Terra Solar Philippines, a joint venture with Prime Infra that plans to construct a plant featuring 2.5 – 3.5GW of PV combined with 4 – 4.5GWh of battery storage. It was announced last week that an 850MW offtake agreement has been secured for the plant with utility Manila Electric Company (MERALCO).

SPNEC aims to complete the development of 10GW of solar projects in the Philippines by 2025, which it said “would help address the country’s potential power shortage”.

offtake, philippines, ppa, solar philippines, Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation

