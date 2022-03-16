Silicon Ranch hires former Shell exec as chief development officer

Boris Shubert, a former Shell board representative joins Silicon Ranch as its new chief development officer. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has hired Boris Shubert, a former Shell GM of onshore power infrastructure as its new chief development officer (CDO).

In his new role as CDO, Shubert will lead the growth of Silicon Ranch’s portfolio in the US and overview its carbon offset strategies, including Clearloop which was acquired in October 2021.

Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Ranch, said: “As a Board member, Boris Schubert has played an important strategic advisory role during a period of rapid growth for our company, and we are thrilled to have him join our leadership team as we embark upon this next chapter in the Silicon Ranch story.”

Shubert previously served as a Shell board representative in Silicon Ranch since the oil and gas company acquired interests in the Nashville-based IPP back in 2018.

Earlier this year, Silicon Ranch raised US$775 million in equity capital to help progress on its existing project pipeline.