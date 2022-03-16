Solar Media
News

Silicon Ranch hires former Shell exec as chief development officer

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

News

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

Features, Interviews

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Silicon Ranch hires former Shell exec as chief development officer

News

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

News

Repsol, Telefonica launch new residential, C&I solar JV in Spain

News
Boris Shubert, a former Shell board representative joins Silicon Ranch as its new chief development officer. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has hired Boris Shubert, a former Shell GM of onshore power infrastructure as its new chief development officer (CDO).

In his new role as CDO, Shubert will lead the growth of Silicon Ranch’s portfolio in the US and overview its carbon offset strategies, including Clearloop which was acquired in October 2021.

Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Ranch, said: “As a Board member, Boris Schubert has played an important strategic advisory role during a period of rapid growth for our company, and we are thrilled to have him join our leadership team as we embark upon this next chapter in the Silicon Ranch story.”

Shubert previously served as a Shell board representative in Silicon Ranch since the oil and gas company acquired interests in the Nashville-based IPP back in 2018.

Earlier this year, Silicon Ranch raised US$775 million in equity capital to help progress on its existing project pipeline.

hiring, independent power producer, ipp, shell, silicon ranch, us solar

