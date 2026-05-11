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Trinasolar module factories awarded silver supply chain traceability certificates by SSI

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Asia & Oceania

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Trinasolar’s Yancheng Dafeng manufacturing facility. Image: Trinasolar

Chinese solar manufacturing major Trinasolar has received supply chain traceability certifications from the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) for two of its manufacturing facilities in China.

Trinasolar’s module manufacturing sites in Yiwu and Yancheng, in eastern China, have been certified Silver in the SSI’s Supply Chain Traceability standard – the highest level awarded to any solar manufacturing facility to date. The standard was certified by German technical expert TÜV SÜD.

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Gonzalo de la Viña, president of Trinasolar Europe and Latin America & Caribbean, said the certification is a “crucial step in our efforts to ensure comprehensive traceability of our entire supply chain, and proves we are ahead of the game in this respect.”

The SSI created the Supply Chain Traceability standard to certify the provenance of the materials in the solar supply chain. As with its environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) standard (which covers ethical, climate and other practises), it relies on manufacturers volunteering specific facilities for inspection and certification, in order to put the SSI certification on their products.

The silver certification means that Trinasolar was able to trace sources in its supply chain from metallurgical-grade silicon through polysilicon, ingot, wafer and cell to module production at the sites in Yiwu and Yancheng. The company has passed the “initial” certification for silver status for the sites, which means they have undergone one assessment each.

In the public summary of the assessment, the SSI revealed that traceability at the sites “was implemented on a transaction-dependent basis, with traceable material flows occurring where customers request SSI-traceable products.” This means that the silver certification only covers specific products produced at the two facilities in Yiwu and Yancheng.

Both factories have already passed the SSI’s ESG Standard.

In March, the SSI awarded its first bronze level Supply Chain Traceability certifications to Chinese manufacturer Astronergy for two module assembly facilities in China.

The involvement of major manufacturers in the formulation of the SSI’s standards – which are designed to assess manufacturing transparency – has drawn some criticism from the European solar industry (subscription required). JinkoSolar, Astronergy, JA Solar, Aiko, Canadian Solar, LONGi and Trinasolar are all SSI members and paying members of its parent organisation, SolarPower Europe.

Trinasolar inks 1GW Australian module supply deal

Trinasolar has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian solar panel wholesaler Solar Juice.

The company will supply 1GW worth of its 515W Vertex S+ G3 modules, designed for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) rooftop installations. Trinasolar said the module is exclusive to Australia, made with n-type i-TOPCon cells that give a top efficiency of 24.7%.

Demand for rooftop solar in Australia remains strong; Trinasolar said that 442MW of sub-100kW rooftop PV was registered across Australia in April 2026, the strongest month on record. “The market here is highly sophisticated, with installers focused on system optimisation, long-term performance and maximising generation within roof constraints,” said Edison Zhou, Trinasolar’s head of Australia.

“Demand for high-efficiency rooftop solar modules continues to remain strong across both the residential and C&I sectors,” Rami Fedda, co-founder & supply director of Solar Juice said. “This agreement with Trinasolar strengthens our ability to support our installer network with reliable supply, proven technology and products designed specifically for the Australian market.”

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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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c-si manufacturing, china, Solar Stewardship Initiative, SSI, supply chain transparency, trinasolar

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