Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, People
Europe

Latest

ACME Group launches renewable equipment manufacturing vertical

News

Rajasthan launches 2GWh standalone BESS tender after India relaxes VGF guidelines

News

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

News

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

News

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SMA solar headquarters
The company expects to save around €100 million from restructuring measures. Image: SMA Solar

German solar inverter manufacturer SMA Solar will cut 350 jobs in 2026 as it adapts to the “weak” residential PV market.

SMA will scrap 300 jobs in Germany and 50 internationally over the course of next year as part of its ongoing “restructuring and transformation” programme. This is due to the “continuing weak market and immense price pressure in the home and commercial sectors,” said SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The “restructuring” will result in over €100 million in savings, the company said. It forecast those savings in its September announcement of planned restructuring and adjustment of its 2025 financial expectations. It did not mention job cuts at the time.

“We are currently experiencing a strong decline in new installations in the residential sector compared to 2024—particularly in our core market, Germany,” said SMA Solar CFO Kaveh Rouhi. “The goal of the expanded restructuring and transformation is to put Home & Business Solutions back on a clear path to success and to ensure the company’s overall performance through balanced development of both divisions.”

The company plans to stabilise its residential business by focusing on its “core competencies”, like cybersecurity, quality and meeting “the highest international and national standards,” Reinert said.

SMA outlined further “levers for achieving savings potential” in the residential sector. It said it would focus on research and development activity at its “Competence Centre” in India; adjust its production strategy through “reduced vertical integration in terms of hardware and an expansion of in-house production capacities in Poland”; and offer a “more efficient service strategy”.

SMA Solar has been posting financial losses over the last year and warning of declining sales in the residential and corporate & industrial (C&I) sectors since Q1 2024. SMA previously announced plans to cut around 1,100 jobs over the course of 2025, around the same time that its competitors Enphase Energy and Solaredge also announced job cuts.

As well as residential challenges, non-Chinese inverter manufacturers have fallen victim to increasing competition from large Chinese firms, which have been able to win on price as inverter technology has become broadly commoditised. PV Tech Premium looked at these dynamics in depth earlier this year.

Residential market decline

Europe’s residential PV sector has been slowing down over the last year, since the boom triggered by the 2022-2024 energy crises has subsided and numerous policies incentivising residential solar have been rolled back across the continent. Similar dynamics have also affected the US market.  

The European PV sector is set to see a 5% contraction in its workforce this year due to the declining residential market, according to a report from SolarPower Europe last week. The most “job-intensive” part of the industry will drive the first decline in solar jobs for over a decade, the report said.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, germany, inverter, inverter manufacturer, pv power plants, residential pv, sma solar

Read Next

Screenshot

ACME Group launches renewable equipment manufacturing vertical

October 6, 2025
Indian solar developer ACME Group has established a new subsidiary to manage its renewable equipment manufacturing business, under which it is planning to scale production of TOPCon PV modules.
The move aligns with Rajasthan’s broader energy storage roadmap, which includes 6,000MWh of capacity already under various stages of implementation. Image: Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission via LinkedIn.

Rajasthan launches 2GWh standalone BESS tender after India relaxes VGF guidelines

October 6, 2025
Rajasthan government will develop 500MW/2,000MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a four-hour single-cycle configuration and extended operational life.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

October 6, 2025
An expert panel has identified a series of grid failures that led to April's unprecedented power outage in Spain and Portugal, ruling out renewables as the leading cause.
nextera energy

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

October 3, 2025
Renewables developer Madison Energy Infrastructure has bought the US distributed generation assets of NextEra Energy Resources.
Image: Brighte.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

October 2, 2025
Australia's solar sector delivered a strong September performance in the National Electricity Market (NEM) as the country entered spring, with combined solar PV generation reaching 3,933GWh - a 17.83% increase from August's 3,338GWh.
Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

October 2, 2025
Spanish waste management company Trabede and energy firm Greening Group will build a solar module recycling plant in Granada, Andalusia, Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.