SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one

PV Tech's live coverage of the SNEC PV Power Expo 2021.

Over the coming days, PV Tech's China-based editorial team will be interviewing some of the industry's leading companies and most influential figures, discussing new technologies and products as well as the main topics of discussion within the industry.



10:10 CST / 03:10 BST / 22:10 ET – What to expect from the show floor

SNEC is always a showcase of new technologies and products, and this year will likely be no different. At SNEC 2020 we caught glimpses of some ultra-high output modules, some with outputs upwards of 800W, and while the industry may not have seen modules of that size and power in standard operation as yet, the 10 months since SNEC 2020 has been very much dictated by the release of 600W+ modules from the industry’s biggest names. We expect this year to be much of the same, with n-type modules also a common sight on the exhibition stands. We’ve seen much action in n-type product development (not least a smattering of new cell efficiency records announced in the past week), but our own head of market research Finlay Colville, author of the PV Manufacturing and Technology Quarterly Report, has written on how the technology will dominate R&D spending from 2024 onwards. You can read more here.

09:30 CST / 02:30 BST / 21:30 ET – Calls for polysilicon unity

The conference element of SNEC 2021 started yesterday of course, and the rather sizeable elephant in the room of polysilicon and other material price inflation was discussed. As reported by Bloomberg yesterday, some of the industry’s largest manufacturers called on the supply chain to improve cooperation to better balance supply and demand.

The average sport market price for polysilicon inched upward again this week, rising from RMB200 (US$31.32)/kg recorded last week to RMB206/kg. While the rate of increase slowed somewhat compared to previous weeks, that the price continues to rise is of real concern.

Discussions between supply chain players are likely to continue this week, so it will be interesting to monitor any announcements or movements in price in the weeks ahead.

09:00 CST / 02:00 BST / 21:00 ET – Welcome

Our China-based editorial time is in place and already roaming the show floor

Today we'll be speaking to representatives from the likes of JA Solar, Seraphim, Sungrow, Goodwe, Ginlong, Yingli and many more.

