SNEC 2023: Huawei says global PV market could total 500GW in 2023

Our series of exclusive video interviews from SNEC 2023 in Shanghai continues with Huawei Digital Power’s Chen Guoguang. Image: Huawei

Huawei Digital Power’s smart PV business line president Chen Guoguang speaks with David Evans, director of PV Tech.

In a wide-ranging interview from SNEC 2023, the world’s biggest solar PV trade show, we discuss Huawei Digital Power’s outlook on technologies in solar and storage, from module technologies and smart inverters to onsite services and more. An important feature of the products Huawei Digital Power exhibited this year is the emergence of grid-forming technologies that are for “supporting the grid, rather than impacting the grid,” Chen Guoguang says.

We also hear about the company’s strategies for staying ahead in an increasingly competitive market, leveraging investments in R&D to deliver products over short, medium and long-term horizons.

Image: Huawei.
