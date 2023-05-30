SNEC 2023: Inverter maker Aiswei to reach 25GW annual production capacity

Aiswei’s booth at SNEC 2023. Early estimates vary but in excess of at least 120,000 visitors are thought to have attended the show last week. Image: Solar Media

Inverter and hybrid solutions manufacturer Aiswei’s senior global marketing manager Ada Zhu speaks with PV Tech director David Evans about the company’s products and where the global PV market is going.

The company makes products and solutions encompassing PV inverters, hybrid storage inverters and EV chargers. That includes high voltage inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) and a new single-phase residential energy storage system.

Aiswei’s total annual production capacity has reached about 10GW while a new manufacturing hub in development with bring that capacity to about 25GW, to meet “huge demand of the domestic market and also of the overseas market as well,” Zhou tells us.

While Aiswei claims to have reached high market share in China for home inverters in particular, the company has also doubled the number of countries it serves since 2021 to 40, Ada Zhu says. To continue pursuing market share, Aswei’s all-in-one hybrid energy storage system targets a big opportunity the company sees continuing to emerge in markets around the world.

