SNEC 2023 LIVE: Day Two – Innovations in PV, large-scale ESS, inverters and cleaning robots

Welcome back to our coverage from SNEC in Shanghai, the world’s biggest solar PV industry trade event.

Yesterday we heard from major PV module makers Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Jolywood, Canadian Solar and Huasun, as well as solar aluminium frame specialist Yonz, distributed and digital solutions provider Growatt and inverter manufacturer Solis. You can see all of yesterday’s videos and picture galleries here.

Today we tackle an even wider range of products, from panel cleaning robots to battery storage and inverters, and of course, PV cells and modules.

Sofar Solar: PowerMaster ESS for utility-scale on show

Sofar Solar brings to the show a broad range of solar PV inverters and energy storage solutions, aimed at residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale applications. Wade Guan, director of high power energy storage, talks us through some of those solutions, including PowerMaster, Sofar Solar’s ESS solution for utility-scale.

Images: Solar Media.

Jietai Solar: High-efficiency in P-type and N-type cells

Jietai Solar’s head of overseas sales, Navy, talks a little about each of Jietai Solar’s high-efficiency cells at the show, from large-size P-type PERC to N-Type tunell oxide passivated contact (TOPCon).

Jietai Solar’s booth. Images: Solar Media

Mibet: 140 patents for mounting system specialist

Mounting system maker Mibet was founded in 2012 and already holds 140 patents worldwide. Here, we get to take a look at some of the company’s include ground and roof-based PV mounts, floating PV systems, smart solar tracking systems and distributed mounting system products.