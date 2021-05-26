Solar Media
News

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News

ReneSola Power eyes European growth and 2GW solar project pipeline

News

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

News

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News
Image: IRENA.

Solar electricity output in the US outpaced all other renewables and grew by nearly a quarter (24.3%) in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, new data from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown

Electricity from solar and wind also accounted for 16.8% of the US production as a whole in March, setting a new record for their contribution to the power mix, according to an analysis of the figures by campaign group Sun Day, which said that the growth of both power sources more than made up for a drop in electricity from others. Hydropower and biomass electricity output fell by 7.5% and 3.6% respectively, but renewables as a whole still grew 4.4% in the first quarter of the year. Its total share of the power mix also grew slightly between January and March, from 21.2% to 21.6%.

Solar’s contribution to electricity production continued to grow steadily in March, rising by 35.5% compared to March 2020. The group revealed earlier this year that solar power accounted for 2.4% of the country’s electricity mix in January.

Although coal-fired electricity made a “comeback” at the start of the year and continued to exceed the contribution of renewables across the whole quarter, renewable energy overtook it in March by 29.6%. Natural gas output, meanwhile, has continued to decline as renewable electricity steadily rises. Today natural gas accounts for 34.3% of the US’ electricity mix, compared with 39.2% in the first quarter of 2020. The campaign group found at the end of 2020 that solar PV power capacity installations outstripped that of natural gas last year, accounting for 29.7% of new additions.

Kevin Bossong, Sun Day’s executive director, said that the latest data demonstrates that President Biden’s energy transition targets, including decarbonising the power mix by 2035, are “within reach”, with the whole renewables sector set to contribute “at least a quarter of the nation’s electricity within five years and, with additional support, considerably more.”

eia, energy information administration, renewable electricity, sun day campaign, us renewables, us solar

