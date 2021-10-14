Solar Media
News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

By Carrie Xiao
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as 'double control' energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

News

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Sun and Steel’s new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

Product Reviews

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

News
Polysilicon prices have jumped 13% in the week after China’s National Day festival. Image: GTAT.

PV Price Watch is a new regular feature on PV Tech, bringing you weekly updates on the situation regarding polysilicon, wafer, cell and module pricing. Our journalists in China and Europe will provide timely updates, keeping you up to speed with the situation as and when it happens.

China Silicon Industry, the country’s trade association for the nonferrous metals industry, has warned that pricing for polysilicon chips has soared 13.2% to highs of RMB273/kg (US$42.42/kg), placing further pricing pressure on the solar industry.

Latest prices released by China Silicon Industry yesterday (13 October) showed that this week’s domestic pricing for monocrystalline chips ranged from RMB260 – 273/kg (US$40.4 – 42.42/kg), with an average transaction price of RMB269.9/kg (US$41.93/kg), up 13.2% on the last pricing update.

The price range for mono dense poly meanwhile stood at RMB258 – 271/kg (US$39.31 – 42.11/kg) with an average transaction price of RMB268/kg (US$41.65/kg).

The association noted that the vast majority of polysilicon orders for October had been signed. With the average price of polysilicon rising sharply this week, with subsequent orders being arranged at higher prices, average market prices are expected to rise into November.

The situation is to be exacerbated by an ongoing shortage of silicon powder caused by industrial power rationing in China. Polycrystalline silicon companies based in Xinjiang are to be hit further by the so-called ‘double control’ over energy consumption, prompting further concerns over companies reducing their output in thee coming weeks.

As the price of silicon materials, solar wafers and cells continues to rise, module prices are beginning to reflect those increases and leading brand, 450W modules have sold at a price of RMB2.1/W (US$0.32/c) this week.

Purchasing bids for an order of 193MW of PV modules by developer Guangdong Hydropower destined for a development in Xinjiang Bachu opened this week, and the highest price for a 150MW order was placed by domestic solar producer Red Sun at a unit price of RMB2.1/W.

Furthermore, PV Tech understands that some distributed solar rooftop procurement prices have reached similar prices. A well-known distributed rooftop solar installer in China has struck a price of RMB2.1/W with a leading module provider in order to secure supply of 450W modules to keep a project on schedule.

There are additional reports that prices for some 182mm modules have jumped to high prices of RMB2.15/W (US$0.33/W), however those prices depend on the payment methods negotiated between the two parties.

Many established module manufacturer have begun to delay delivery or stop receiving projects altogether, and similarly installers in China are placing projects on hold after failing to receive modules as expected.

With industry stakeholders estimating that pricing trends will only continue under the “double control” measures being felt in China, coupled with the traditional Q4 peak period for installations, one developer describe the situation in module supply as a “horror” for the industry.

china, distributed solar, double control, polysilicon, pricing, PV Price Watch, upstream

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

October 12, 2021
China has started building work on the first 100GW phase of a solar and wind buildout that is likely to see hundreds of gigawatts deployed in the country's desert regions.
How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

October 12, 2021
The desire to invoke a solar manufacturing renaissance in Europe was one of the key points of discussion at Intersolar Europe 2021, with much talk of heightened demand for ‘Made in Europe’ products. But how far away is Europe from establishing a complete value chain on the continent, and what are the hurdles that remain? Liam Stoker reports.

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

October 12, 2021
The investment required to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure across the world will be a key challenge as more renewables come online, consultancy EY has warned.
As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

October 11, 2021
China’s solar module market has returned from its National Day festival to yet another surge in module prices, which are now standing at two-year highs. PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao analyses the impacts of this most recent price increase as the industry steadies itself once again.

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

October 8, 2021
The US needs to deploy a minimum of 103GW of distributed solar and 137GW of distributed energy storage by 2030 to achieve President Biden’s climate goals at the lowest cost, according to a new report by Local Solar for All.
Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

October 4, 2021
Several factors have overseen an increase in the price of modules. Some of them look sure to ease, while others may be more persistent. Sean Rai-Roche delineates the events behind the rise and speaks to industry experts about what businesses can expect moving forward.

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
