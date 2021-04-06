Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

News

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

News

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

News

LONGi takes aim at green hydrogen market with new business unit

News

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy claims new UK solar farm record as subsidy-free portfolio completes

News

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

News

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, PV Tech analysis shows. Image: Almaden/Trina Solar.

Manufacturers of solar glass are expecting average selling prices to fall over the course of 2021 as more capacity comes onstream, but high prices last year helped send profits soaring.

Analysis conducted by PV Tech of financial results of glass providers such as Xinyi Solar, Flat Glass Luoyang Glass found that revenues and profits soared year-on-year, with Luoyang in particular recording a six-fold increase in net profit.

Xinye Solar, the market leader in solar glass, recorded a 35% jump in revenue to RMB103.99 billion (US$15.8 billion) last year, contributing to a near 89% leap in net profit to RMB38.4 billion (US$5.86 billion).

Most solar glass manufacturers notched record-breaking fiscal performances in 2020 as solar glass prices jumped as demand outstripped supply. Going into H2 2021, however, prices are expected to fall back below RMB30 (US$4.58) per ton from a current high of around RMB43 per ton.

The full analysis of solar glass manufacturing in 2020 is available for PV Tech Premium subscribers here. For details on how to subscribe to PV Tech Premium and a full list of member benefits, click here.

Supply chain constraints, particularly around solar glass and polysilicon, have arisen since the latter half of last year with demand for raw materials spiking as greater solar wafer, cell and module assembly capacity comes onstream. In November last year major module manufacturers lobbied for the Chinese government to intervene claiming prices for solar-grade glass were “out of control” after more than doubling in four months. At the time, some small-scale module suppliers were said to have been quoted prices as high as RMB50/ton.

It prompted a suite of new policies aimed at bringing new capacity online to address the shortfall, however in the short-term supply is expected to remain constrained and, as a result, solar module prices have begun to creep upward.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
manufacturing, materials, solar glass, supply chain, upstream

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

April 6, 2021
PV Tech's Carrie Xiao analyses the health of the solar glass sector in 2020, reports of record profits from the industry's leading players, and takes a look at the year ahead.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

March 26, 2021
China is to ramp up its support of domestic solar companies in a bid to fast-track development in the country.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

March 19, 2021
Analysing the manufacturer's recent results disclosure, Mark Osborne details how Canadian Solar is falling behind its key rivals regarding its manufacturing expansions and shipments plans

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

March 17, 2021
Emergent wafer provider lands second poly supply deal this week as it eyes 50GW of 210mm large-size solar wafer capacity by 2023

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

March 16, 2021
Polysilicon provider Wacker witnessed a sales recovery in the second half of 2020, but ongoing cost reductions coupled with weak first half demand led to polysilicon plant utilisation rates averaging 85%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021